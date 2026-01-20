Imagine AI at your fingertips like never before. Beware, iPhones, a new device is coming this year that might change everything. OpenAI has caused a whole lot of curiosity with tantalising clues about its first-ever hardware device, rumoured to debut in the second half of 2026.

Now, the company behind ChatGPT has remained very tight-lipped on specifics, but executives have given just enough clues to imply that this is not a normal gadget launch. Collaborating with the former chief design officer of Apple, whose work includes the iPhone and iPod, OpenAI is getting into consumer hardware in a trial to extend the reach of its generative AI beyond screens and usual computing devices.

Also, early rumours point to a completely new category of product that plans to make AI more present in daily life, perhaps in a compact form factor that feels natural and effortless to use.

What the OpenAI Device Might Be

Now, the OpenAI device marks a departure from conventional smartphones and computers, making this the company's first step into hardware. According to official reports by OpenAI's policy chief, the device is on schedule for a late-2026 reveal, though exact details remain strictly under wraps.

But what sets this project apart from other gadgets is not only its association with OpenAI but also its close design collaboration with Jony Ive, the former Apple design supremo whose influence is renowned in the tech world. Ive's involvement and the hiring of more ex-Apple designers show a strong vision to get a world-class industrial design and intuitive user experience from the outset.

Moreover, early reports and leaks say that this device will be much smaller and simpler than a smartphone, possibly screenless, and may rely on voice and sound interaction rather than traditional touchscreens. A big rumour is that the device could be a new category entirely, such as a contextual AI companion that listens and responds to its environment, instead of a repackaged phone or wearable.

Furthermore, some rumours even describe concepts such as an AI-enabled pen that could transcribe handwriting and communicate seamlessly with ChatGPT, blurring the lines between tools, assistants, and devices. Another rumour says it could be a behind-the-ear audio wearable or compact AI companion designed for everyday tasks.

Also, Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, is reported to view the forthcoming hardware as a 'third core device' for users alongside laptops and phones like iPhones. That framing implies the company is not simply building another gadget but trying to make a new way for people to interact with AI in their daily lives.

How It Will Shake Up the Competition

So, if OpenAI succeeds in bringing this device to market, the impact could extend much beyond its own product line. The tech market is already crowded with hardware from the likes of Apple, Google, Meta, and others, but none currently occupy the ambient AI space OpenAI project is planning for. A device that provides continuous, context-aware AI interaction without the friction of traditional devices could change how we interact with technology day to day, making AI feel more proactive and helpful instead of reactive and confined to apps.

Hence, for established consumer electronics players, the coming of a practical AI-centric device from OpenAI means both a threat and an opportunity. Apple's iPhone empire, for example, remains highly reliant on apps and screens; an AI companion that operates alongside or even partially replaces smartphone functions could prompt users to move away from the traditional phone-centric interaction model.

Google, too, which has invested a lot in AI and its own mobile ecosystem, might need to rethink how its products integrate generative intelligence in ways that feel natural and ambient.