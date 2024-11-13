Trinny Woodall Takes Top Honour At Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards
Celebrating the best in British business, the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards honoured entrepreneur and style icon Trinny Woodall with the prestigious Inspiration Award. Alongside her, 18 British companies and entrepreneurs were recognised across various categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year and Employer of the Year.
London's Grosvenor Hotel set the scene for an evening celebrating Britain's business elite at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards. With twenty categories spotlighting the country's most innovative and resilient enterprises, the ceremony's highlight was the recognition of Trinny Woodall, the celebrated fashion and beauty entrepreneur, who received the evening's highest accolade – The Inspiration Award.
Hosted by British radio and TV presenter Anita Rani, the event brought together leaders from across sectors. Michelin-star chef Tom Kerridge and Rani added their own touch of star power as they were joined by an audience of Britain's top business minds and innovators, all gathered to recognise the resilience, ingenuity, and impact of UK businesses.
Reflecting on Woodall's win, Sarah Austin, Director of the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards, commented, "Trinny represents the epitome of British business excellence. Her journey from media personality to leading business figure in the beauty industry is a powerful example of innovation and resilience—qualities we are proud to honour."
The full list of the 2024 winners is as follows:
The Inspiration Award
Trinny Woodall
The Family Business of the Year Award
St. Ewe Free Range Eggs
Highly commended - West Heanton
The Lloyds Sustainable Business of the Year Award
Reconomy
Highly commended - Health Care and Transport Services
The Employer of the Year Award
Mansfield Pollard
Highly commended – VHR
The Lloyds New Business of the Year Award
MAGIC AI
Highly commended - UK Innovations Group
The Growth Business of the Year Award
EWI Store Ltd
The Small Business of the Year Award
Charlton Baker
Highly commended – Varn
The Department for Business and Trade Exporter of the Year Award
Net World Sports
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Food Division Ltd
Highly commended - Wellbeing Pharmacy
The Home Grown Business Enabler of the Year Award
Naq Cyber
Highly commended - Kaizen Ticketing
The Customer Loyalty Award
WestSpring IT
Highly commended - Octopus Energy
The Business Purpose Before Profit Award
ABL Health
Highly commended – Belu
The Blick Rothenberg Mid-Size Business of the Year Award
Wifinity Ltd
Highly commended - First Response Group
The Scale Up Business of the Year Award
Axil
Highly commended – Cleanology
The Innovation Award
Content Guru
Highly commended - UK Innovations Group
The Lloyds DE & I Champion of the Year Award
Food Division Ltd
Highly commended - IT Naturally
The Tech Business of the Year Award
The GP Service
Highly commended – BigHand
The Micro Business of the Year Award - Small
Health Tech Services Group Limited
The Micro Business of the Year Award - Large
Cascade Cash Management
The Lloyds Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year Award
Aquavista Watersides Ltd
Highly commended - Cobbs Farm Co.
Sarah Austin reflected on the memorable evening at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards, describing it as an inspiring celebration of the UK's top businesses. The event featured special guests, including renowned chef Tom Kerridge, fashion and beauty expert Trinny Woodall, and host Anita Rani.
The atmosphere buzzed with energy as exceptional companies and individuals were recognised for their contributions to British industry.
In a challenging economic climate, Austin emphasised the importance of highlighting business success stories. Acknowledging the resilience of businesses in the face of uncertainty and changing consumer trends serves as a powerful reminder of Britain's wealth of talent and opportunity.
The awards do more than celebrate achievements; they offer winners increased visibility, valuable networking prospects, and opportunities for collaboration, helping them grow and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. Austin also expressed her appreciation for the event partners and headline sponsor Lloyds, whose support helped make the evening a success. She eagerly anticipates next year's event to continue honouring the best of British business.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
