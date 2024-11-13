Celebrating the best in British business, the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards honoured entrepreneur and style icon Trinny Woodall with the prestigious Inspiration Award. Alongside her, 18 British companies and entrepreneurs were recognised across various categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year and Employer of the Year.

London's Grosvenor Hotel set the scene for an evening celebrating Britain's business elite at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards. With twenty categories spotlighting the country's most innovative and resilient enterprises, the ceremony's highlight was the recognition of Trinny Woodall, the celebrated fashion and beauty entrepreneur, who received the evening's highest accolade – The Inspiration Award.

The full list of the 2024 winners is as follows:

The Inspiration Award

Trinny Woodall

The Family Business of the Year Award

St. Ewe Free Range Eggs

Highly commended - West Heanton

The Lloyds Sustainable Business of the Year Award

Reconomy

Highly commended - Health Care and Transport Services

The Employer of the Year Award

Mansfield Pollard

Highly commended – VHR

The Lloyds New Business of the Year Award

MAGIC AI

Highly commended - UK Innovations Group

The Growth Business of the Year Award

EWI Store Ltd

The Small Business of the Year Award

Charlton Baker

Highly commended – Varn

The Department for Business and Trade Exporter of the Year Award

Net World Sports

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Food Division Ltd

Highly commended - Wellbeing Pharmacy

The Home Grown Business Enabler of the Year Award

Naq Cyber

Highly commended - Kaizen Ticketing

The Customer Loyalty Award

WestSpring IT

Highly commended - Octopus Energy

The Business Purpose Before Profit Award

ABL Health

Highly commended – Belu

The Blick Rothenberg Mid-Size Business of the Year Award

Wifinity Ltd

Highly commended - First Response Group

The Scale Up Business of the Year Award

Axil

Highly commended – Cleanology

The Innovation Award

Content Guru

Highly commended - UK Innovations Group

The Lloyds DE & I Champion of the Year Award

Food Division Ltd

Highly commended - IT Naturally

The Tech Business of the Year Award

The GP Service

Highly commended – BigHand

The Micro Business of the Year Award - Small

Health Tech Services Group Limited

The Micro Business of the Year Award - Large

Cascade Cash Management

The Lloyds Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year Award

Aquavista Watersides Ltd

Highly commended - Cobbs Farm Co.

