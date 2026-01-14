President Donald Trump says he's won his showdown with Iran. Speaking from the Oval Office, he announced that Tehran has stopped executing anti-government protesters after he repeatedly threatened military action.

But the president's declaration has done more than just claim success—it's pushed U.S.-Iran tensions to new heights and left observers wondering if his hardline approach actually saved lives or simply added fuel to an already dangerous fire.

Trump Credits His Warnings for Stopping Iranian Executions

'We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping and there's no plans for an execution', Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. The president's announcement came after he warned Tehran that his administration would take 'very strong action' if the Iranian regime began hanging anti-government protesters.

According to Trump, Iranian officials communicated through intermediaries that they would halt planned executions. 'We have been informed by very important sources on the other side and they've said the killings have stopped and the executions won't take place', he stated. 'There was supposed to a lot of executions today.'

Protests Erupt Amid Economic Collapse and Soaring Death Toll

Iranians took to the streets in late December as the rial suddenly crashed and inflation surged past 40 per cent. The economic crisis reignited longstanding grievances with the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment, sparking the most extensive civil unrest in years. An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people have been killed in nationwide protests, a senior U.S. official told USA TODAY.

Human rights organisations condemned the escalating violence against demonstrators. The United Nations' independent fact-finding mission in Iran reported on 10 January that security forces received orders to carry out a 'decisive' response without restraint on protesters. Iranian Kurdish rights group Hengaw had reported that 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, arrested during protests, was scheduled for execution on 14 January.

Escalating Threats Between Washington and Tehran Raise Military Concerns

Trump's intervention began on 2 January when he warned the U.S. would come to the rescue 'if Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom'. A week later, he warned Tehran, 'You better not start shooting because we'll start shooting too'. On 10 January, the president posted on social media: 'Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!'

Iranian leaders accused the United States and Israel of fomenting the demonstrations. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf issued a stark warning: 'Let us be clear: in the case of an attack on Iran, the occupied territories (Israel) as well as all U.S. bases and ships will be our legitimate target', according to Reuters.

Trump Refuses to Rule Out Military Action Against Iran

When asked whether military action remains an option, Trump declined to commit either way. 'We're going to watch it and see what the process is', he said. The president emphasised he would be 'very upset' if any executions occur.

The Trump administration urged U.S. citizens to leave Iran immediately amid threats of military force. The Pentagon reportedly withdrew personnel from its largest Middle East air base in Qatar, signalling preparations for potential conflict even as Trump declares diplomatic success.