Verizon customers across the US reported a sudden loss of mobile service on Monday, leaving some phones stuck in SOS mode and ordinary calls failing. The surge in complaints played out in real time on DownDetector, as users tried to work out whether the problem was local or nationwide.

For anyone seeing a blank signal bar, dropped calls, or the SOS warning, the immediate priority is to confirm what the symbol means and try basic reconnection steps. If the issue sits with the carrier rather than the handset, the best next move is to check Verizon's outage tools and contact support.

Verizon Outage Reports Spike Nationwide, DownDetector Shows

DownDetector, a site that tracks service disruptions, showed what appeared to be a widespread outage affecting Verizon mobile customers. Nearly 177,000 outages were reported at the peak of the disruption at 12:47 p.m., according to DownDetector.com.

Reports later eased but stayed high, with outage reports dropping to nearly 102,000 as of 1:47 p.m. ET. The numbers reflect user reports rather than a formal diagnosis, but the scale has fuelled concerns about a broader network issue.

What 'SOS Only' Means When Verizon Signal Drops

If SOS or 'SOS only' appears in the status bar, Apple says the device isn't connected to the customer's cellular network. In that state, the handset can still make emergency calls through other carrier networks.

For many people, the alert feels like a phone failure, but it is often a sign that the network connection has dropped rather than the device being damaged. The practical takeaway is to focus first on reconnecting to the cellular network, if the network is available.

How To Turn Off SOS Mode On iPhone During The Verizon Outage

Apple Support advises users to try reconnecting by going to settings and switching on aeroplane mode for at least 15 seconds, then turning aeroplane mode off. If that does not work, restarting the iPhone is another basic step that can clear a temporary connection problem.

Apple Support also notes the issue may lie with the carrier, as some Verizon users may be facing Monday.

In that situation, Apple Support recommends contacting the carrier to check that the account is active and that there are no outages in the user's area, among other suggestions.

iPhone Restart Steps, Verizon Support Number, and Outage Map Tools

Restart steps differ by model, but Apple Support says users with an iPhone X, 11, 12, 13 or later can press and hold the volume button (either one) and the side button until the power-off slider appears.

After dragging the slider, Apple Support advises waiting 30 seconds for the device to turn off, then pressing and holding the side button to turn it back on, with the Apple logo appearing as it restarts.

For customers who need to report a fault or confirm service status, Verizon Customer Service can be reached at 800-922-0204.

Verizon also tells customers that to check outages, they must be logged into the website, where they can see repair status and troubleshooting information.

The same logged-in section offers an outage map that can help users check whether the disruption is affecting their area. If service remains down, the strongest indicator of progress is usually an update in the carrier's own repair tracker rather than repeated handset resets.