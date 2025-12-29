US President Donald Trump has claimed fresh momentum is building behind efforts to end the war in Ukraine, following a flurry of high-level talks that have pulled Kyiv, Washington and Moscow back into close diplomatic orbit.

According to the BBC, Trump struck an optimistic tone after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, saying negotiators were closer than ever to reaching a deal.

But he also sounded a familiar note of caution, admitting that 'one or two very thorny issues' remain unresolved, with land once again proving the hardest problem to crack.

Trump Reveals Call With Putin Ahead of Zelenskyy Meeting

The scale and sensitivity of the diplomatic push became clearer when Trump disclosed that he had spoken directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before meeting Zelenskyy, underlining the delicate balancing act under way.

'I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The meeting will take place in the main dining room of Mar-a-Lago. Press is invited. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,' Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

"Our meeting was excellent... we have made a lot of progress on ending that war – by far closer than ever before." – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/22j0LewxmX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2025

Inside the 20-Point Peace Framework

At the heart of the talks is a proposed 20-point peace framework aimed at ending Russia's nearly four-year war with Ukraine. Zelenskyy has said that most of the plan is agreed in principle, a view echoed by Trump, who suggested negotiations are further advanced now than at any previous stage.

However, the US president was careful not to declare victory, warning that progress on paper does not necessarily translate into peace on the ground.

Security Guarantees Remain a Sticking Point

One of the most sensitive areas remains long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump has suggested that negotiations on this front are nearing completion, but he has stopped short of committing the United States to specific enforcement measures.

European allies have been blunt in their view that any deal lacking firm and enforceable guarantees risks leaving Ukraine exposed to future aggression.

Territory and Donbas Still Block a Breakthrough

Territory remains the most politically explosive issue of all. Eastern Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region, is still fiercely contested, with Russia controlling large parts of the area.

Proposals for its future status, ranging from demilitarisation to special economic arrangements, remain unresolved and continue to block a full breakthrough.

Zelenskyy Welcomes Progress but Urges Caution

Zelenskyy, while welcoming signs of progress, urged restraint. He described the Florida talks as serious and wide-ranging, saying advances had been made across several fronts, but stressed that critical disagreements must still be resolved before any binding agreement can be finalised.

Further talks between US and Ukrainian teams are expected in the coming weeks, with European leaders likely to be drawn more directly into the process.

War Continues as Diplomacy Accelerates

All of this is unfolding against the backdrop of continued Russian missile and drone attacks, a stark reminder that diplomacy is racing against events on the battlefield.

For Kyiv, the stakes could hardly be higher. For Washington, the talks represent a high-risk diplomatic gamble that could either reshape the conflict or collapse under the weight of unresolved disputes.

European leaders briefed on the discussions have cautiously welcomed signs of movement, while warning against premature celebration. Several have stressed that the hardest decisions still lie ahead, particularly on territory and security arrangements that will define whether any deal can endure.