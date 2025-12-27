Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he will meet Donald Trump on Sunday in Florida, as negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia approach a critical stage.

Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting in a post on X, saying talks would focus on a peace framework that is close to completion. A spokesperson for Trump confirmed the meeting would take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Mar-a-Lago.

The Ukrainian leader said a 20-point peace framework currently under discussion is roughly 90 per cent complete, although he acknowledged that major obstacles remain, particularly around territorial control and long-term security guarantees.

In an interview with Axios, Zelenskyy said he would be willing to hold a national referendum on any agreement if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, describing such a move as politically sensitive and logistically complex.

Trump, speaking to Politico, asserted his authority over the process, saying: 'He doesn't have anything until I approve it,' in reference to Zelenskyy.

Security Guarantees and Territory

Sunday's talks are expected to centre on security arrangements designed to prevent renewed Russian aggression. Axios reported that the United States has proposed a 15-year security pact, though Zelenskyy said he wants guarantees extending beyond that timeframe and would consider it a major achievement if Trump agreed.

The leaders will also discuss post-war reconstruction and what Zelenskyy described as an 'economic agreement', though he cautioned that no final deal may be reached during the meeting.

Territory remains the most divisive issue. Russia currently occupies most of Luhansk and roughly 70 per cent of Donetsk, the two regions that make up the Donbas. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine cede all remaining territory in those regions, an ultimatum Kyiv has repeatedly rejected.

Zelenskyy signalled this week that he might accept a demilitarised zone in parts of eastern Ukraine if Russian forces also withdrew under international monitoring, marking a notable shift from his earlier position.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told business leaders that he wants full control of the Donbas but may be open to swapping other Russian-held territory, according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The Kremlin has not publicly confirmed those remarks.

Control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, seized by Russian forces in 2022, also remains unresolved.

Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2025

Moscow's Position

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that there had been 'slow but steady progress' in negotiations, although Moscow has shown no public willingness to withdraw from occupied territory.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused Ukraine on Friday of undermining talks, claiming Kyiv's revised peace framework differed significantly from earlier drafts. He said any agreement must adhere to parameters discussed during an August summit between Trump and Putin, terms that Ukraine and several European allies criticised as favouring Moscow.

Meanwhile, fighting continues with little sign of de-escalation. Russian forces launched strikes across Ukraine overnight into Friday, hitting energy infrastructure and damaging vessels at Black Sea ports.

The Road Ahead

Zelenskyy told Al Jazeera that he would prefer European leaders to be involved in the talks but doubted this could be arranged at short notice. A conference call with European leaders is expected on Saturday.

Trump said in November that he would only meet with Zelenskyy or Putin once a deal was finalised, making Sunday's meeting a notable departure from that position. He said he expects to speak with Putin 'soon' and predicted both meetings would go well.

For Zelenskyy, the talks represent a delicate balancing act between securing continued US support and avoiding concessions that could be seen at home as capitulation. His willingness to consider a referendum suggests recognition that any territorial compromise would require democratic legitimacy.

Whether Sunday's meeting produces tangible progress or simply sets the stage for further negotiations will depend on how far both sides are willing to compromise on territory, the issue that has stalled peace efforts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.