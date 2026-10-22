US President Donald Trump's comments about other men's bodies have drawn attention after he described examining Ohio Senator Jon Husted's physique at a campaign rally. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has used clips of Trump praising male politicians and allies as 'handsome,' 'beautiful' and physically imposing in a satirical look at the president's remarks.

At a rally in northern Kentucky on 17 October, Trump described examining Husted's backside before listing his shoulders, feet, hand and jawline. The comments attracted further attention the following day, when Husted joked about Trump discussing his physique at a Republican gathering in western Ohio.

The episode follows earlier remarks in which Trump discussed the appearance of Republican candidates and recalled a story about golfer Arnold Palmer. Together, the incidents have provided material for political commentary about the president's public image and his tendency to focus on other men's physical attributes.

Anderson Cooper takes a look at President Trump's history of commenting on men's bodies after his recent remarks on a senator's body. pic.twitter.com/vwZnC9bSQ5 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 22, 2026

Trump's Comments About Republican Candidates

Trump's remarks about Husted came during a rally in northern Kentucky on 17 October. Husted, a former college football player seeking election to the US Senate, responded to the attention at a gathering of Republicans in western Ohio the next day.

Trump on Jon Husted: "I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course. But it's never been my thing. But I looked at his ass. I said, 'His ass, shit, it's like a pile of muscle.' Then I looked at his legs and… pic.twitter.com/hAkx2tWgpK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

'I know the president's been talking about me as a football player and a few other things these days,' Husted said, according to CNN. His comments drew knowing laughter from the audience. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno also prompted laughter by saying he would not comment on Husted's anatomy while praising his work as a senator.

Trump made similar remarks at a rally in Dalton, Georgia, on 16 October, where he campaigned for Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins and gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson. Trump called Collins a 'good-looking man' and described Jackson as handsome and distinguished.

Trump: I don’t think Ossoff is a good looking man. I actually think Mike Collins is good looking man. He’s all man. Rick Jackson is a very handsome beautiful looking guy. pic.twitter.com/REQZXXYS9B — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2026

At the Georgia event, Trump also criticised Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's appearance while praising Collins. The comments came during campaign appearances ahead of the US midterm elections on 3 November.

Arnold Palmer Anecdote Revisited

Cooper's commentary also drew on Trump's remarks about Palmer, the celebrated golfer who died in 2016. At a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on 19 October 2024, Trump described Palmer as 'all man' and recounted what he said other golfers had told him after showering with the golfer.

The anecdote predates the recent comments about Republican candidates by two years. Trump's remarks at the time drew coverage because of his detailed reference to Palmer's body during a political rally.

Placing the incidents alongside one another highlights a recurring feature of Trump's public appearances: his willingness to discuss men's physical appearance in unusually personal terms.

Cooper's References Become Part of the Joke

The CNN segment also referenced Trump's repeated use of the name 'Alison Cooper' when referring to the presenter while attacking the network as 'fake news.' Cooper has previously used Trump's comments as material for political commentary, including his remarks about Palmer in 2024.

The segment's satirical framing contrasted Trump's descriptions of men's bodies with his public image as a traditionally masculine figure. References to the Village People's song 'YMCA,' which Trump regularly plays and dances to at public events, added to the joke. The focus was on Trump's own words and the contrast between his masculine political image and his unusually detailed descriptions of other men's physiques.