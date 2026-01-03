US President Donald Trump announced that the United States govern Venezuela, following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and a military strike on Caracas. The President said his administration will run the country 'until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition', hours after US forces captured Maduro. He said no US soldier was hurt in the operation.

Trump described the operation as 'one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history'. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are being brought to New York City to face a 2020 indictment on drug conspiracy charges. They face allegations of narco-terrorism and conspiring with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

'It Was Dark and It Was Deadly'

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said: 'Caracas's lights were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have. It was dark. And deadly.' He added: 'We're going to run it, essentially,' referring to Venezuela's governance during the transition period.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and Flores 'will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts' in a post on X. She said the pair would be indicted and tried in the courts in the Southern District of New York on charges dating back to 2020.

"At my direction, the U.S. Armed Forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela...This was one of the most stunning, effective, and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history." - PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QibvrRKsSv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

'Operation Absolute Resolve' Planned For Months

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said the military operation the US carried out was named 'Operation Absolute Resolve.' Caine said the attack was planned for months and involved over 150 aircraft.

Trump had given the order Friday night. The operation used fighter jets, helicopters and bombers launched at 20 different points, with service members from every military branch participating. Maduro was captured as he attempted to flee to a fortified safe room in the presidential palace.

Despite the military attack being planned for months, Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that Congress was not informed in advance before it was ultimately carried out.

'This was not the kind of mission that you can do Congressional notification on,' said Rubio.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

Widespread Condemnation

The military strike and abduction of Maduro by Washington have drawn widespread condemnation from all over the world. Countries deemed as US adversaries have condemned the attack, while other governments have called for a de-escalation and expressed concerns for their citizens.

The Colombian government called for an immediate de-escalation, while also announcing that it has implemented measures to protect civilians to 'preserve stability on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, and promptly address any humanitarian or migration needs.'

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the strikes, calling them a 'criminal US attack' while also calling for other countries to condemn the attack. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said what the US had done is a 'serious affront' to Venezuela's sovereignty.

Iran and Russia have also condemned the attack, with Tehran describing it as a 'flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity' of Venezuela. The Russian foreign ministry said the strikes were an 'act of aggression.' China's foreign ministry called for restraint and respect for Venezuela's sovereignty.