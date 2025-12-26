Donald Trump kicked off Boxing Day by doing what he does best—posting obsessively on social media whilst patting himself on the back. The 79-year-old president spent Friday morning glued to Truth Social, firing off posts at roughly two-minute intervals and declaring 'TRUMP IS DOING AN AMAZING JOB!' in capital letters alongside a graph about falling crime rates.

The posting spree, which followed a Christmas Day marathon of nearly 200 posts, has been described by critics as a 'proper meltdown'. The relentless pace and bizarre content—including self-praise, attacks on enemies, and contradictory statements about the Jeffrey Epstein files—paint a picture of a president who genuinely cannot step away from social media, even during the holidays.

A Barrage of Contradictions

The flurry of posts started shortly after 7:30am and didn't let up. Trump began with a link to Just The News, a conservative website, promoting his immigration policies. Seconds later, he shared another piece from the same outlet about a former Defence Department official warning that 'terrorists may one day aerosolize fentanyl'. Less than a minute after that, he was posting about Bill Clinton's appearance in the Epstein files. This was despite having told reporters just days earlier that he didn't like seeing those photos made public.

'I don't like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don't like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it's a terrible thing,' Trump had said on Monday. By Friday morning, apparently, he'd changed his mind about publicising them.

An Awkward Family Christmas

The timing of Trump's social media marathon is worth noting. He spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but not all his family showed up. His favourite daughter Ivanka posted Instagram photos from 'the mountains' - apparently Aspen, Colorado - with her husband Jared Kushner and their kids. She also shared a message on X about the joy of spending Christmas with 'the family you choose', which felt like a pointed choice of words given she wasn't at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump did spend Christmas Eve with First Lady Melania Trump and her father Viktor Knavs at what looked like a deeply uncomfortable dinner. Photos and video from the event showed Trump sitting glumly at the table, seemingly frozen out of the conversation between his wife and her father. When he noticed cameras on him, he suddenly perked up with a performative fist pump. The whole thing got mocked relentlessly online.

A 'Bizarre' Christmas Greeting

On Christmas Day itself, Trump fired off nearly 200 Truth Social posts complaining about his usual targets—the 2020 election, the media, Democrats, and Somali immigrants. He also tried to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein, even as newly released Justice Department files revealed fresh links between the president and the late sex trafficker.

Trump's Christmas message was particularly bizarre. 'Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to "drop him like a dog" when things got too HOT... and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein,' he wrote.

The message stood in stark contrast to how other world leaders typically greet people at Christmas. Most stick to generic well-wishes. Trump decided to use his Christmas greeting to rant about Epstein, whilst simultaneously claiming he barely knew the man.

'Very Seriously Mentally Ill'

Former Republican Ron Filipkowski, who now works as an editor for Meidas Touch news, didn't mince words about Trump's behaviour. 'The President of the United States is very seriously mentally ill, and elected Republicans are so afraid of him that they won't do or say anything about it,' he said.

Trump's Boxing Day posting frenzy paints a picture of someone who genuinely cannot step away from social media even during what's supposed to be a relaxing holiday period. The every-two-minute posting rate on Friday morning suggests someone absolutely compelled to be online, constantly shaping narratives and responding to perceived slights.

The self-praise, the contradictions, the attacks on enemies, the Epstein deflections - it all adds up to a portrait of a president who's less interested in traditional presidential behaviour and more focused on fighting constant battles through social media. Whether that's effective leadership or something else entirely depends on your political perspective, but there's no denying it's exhausting to watch. And if Trump's posting every two minutes now, who knows what pace he'll hit by New Year's Eve.