A new planning application at Donald Trump's luxury golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, has drawn international attention after developers insisted a proposed ballroom will not affect a protected snail species measuring just 2 millimetres. The application, now under consideration by Clare County Council, has reignited scrutiny of development at one of Ireland's most environmentally sensitive coastal sites and sparked fresh debate across Ireland and the United States.

Ballroom Proposal at Trump Doonbeg

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg is seeking permission to construct a permanent, single-storey ballroom within the resort complex. Planning documents describe a venue designed to accommodate up to 320 guests, primarily for weddings, conferences and large-scale events.

The proposed building would replace existing temporary structures, including a marquee and the former Doughmore House events space. Developers argue the new ballroom would improve the resort's facilities while consolidating event activity into a purpose-built structure that aligns with the surrounding hotel campus.

According to the application, the ballroom would have a footprint of approximately 1,240 square metres and would include associated service areas and landscaping works. Planning consultants say the project is intended to support year-round tourism and employment in west Clare, where the resort is a significant local employer.

The submission comes as the Doonbeg resort prepares to host major international golf events, including the 2026 Irish Open, increasing pressure on infrastructure to accommodate visitors and corporate functions.

Protected Snail and Environmental Assessment

Central to the planning file is an ecological assessment focused on Vertigo angustior, a tiny land snail protected under the EU Habitats Directive. The species, which can be as small as 2 millimetres, has previously played a decisive role in planning decisions linked to the resort and nearby coastal areas.

Environmental reports submitted with the application state that the proposed ballroom development will have 'no impact' on the protected snail or its habitat. The assessment concludes that the area affected by construction does not form part of the species' key habitat and that no specific mitigation measures are required.

The report also notes that the local Vertigo angustior population is already considered to be in unfavourable condition and in long-term decline. According to the findings, this decline is attributed primarily to natural coastal processes such as erosion and habitat change rather than development activity.

Doonbeg and the surrounding Clare coastline are designated as environmentally sensitive, with strict protections applying to dunes, wetlands and species covered by European conservation law. Previous proposals linked to the resort, including coastal protection works, have faced delays or refusal due to concerns about impacts on protected habitats.

Planners acting for the resort argue that the ballroom proposal differs from earlier contentious developments because it is located within the existing hotel footprint and does not involve interference with dune systems or shoreline processes.

Clare County Council has opened the application to public submissions, with a decision expected in early 2026. The case is likely to attract attention from environmental groups, local residents and international observers due to the high-profile nature of the resort and the continued focus on development involving protected species.

The planning outcome will determine whether the Doonbeg resort can proceed with expanding its events offering while navigating one of Ireland's most closely monitored environmental landscapes.