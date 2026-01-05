President Trump issued a stark warning to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro that he would 'not be in power long' and appeared to entertain the possibility of a US military operation against Colombia, signalling a severe escalation in tensions following a controversial intervention in Venezuela.

Trump made his remarks aboard Air Force One, speaking to reporters shortly after the United States carried out a highly unusual military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump described Colombia's government as 'very sick' and accused President Petro of presiding over what he characterised as widespread cocaine production and trafficking destined for the United States. When asked whether he was contemplating a US military operation against Colombia, Trump responded simply: 'It sounds good to me'.

Diplomatic Tensions Surge After Venezuelan Intervention

The backdrop to Trump's comments was the extraordinary US military action in Venezuela earlier in January 2026. In a pre-dawn assault on Jan. 3, 2026, US forces reportedly captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and transferred them to New York to face federal drug-trafficking charges. US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the indictment and impending trial in the US courts.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 3, 2026

The Maduro operation has drawn widespread international condemnation. Nations including France, Spain, Brazil, Russia and China condemned the action as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. Colombia's government called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, framing the intervention as an assault on Latin American sovereignty.

The Maduro raid has also unsettled the region's geopolitical balance. Immediately following the assault, President Petro condemned the US action as a threat to regional stability and a breach of international norms.

🚨 🇨🇴 🇺🇸 BREAKING: Gustavo Petro openly challenges Donald Trump, saying:



“If you want to jail me, try and see if you can. If you want to put me in an orange uniform, try it. The Colombian people will take to the streets to defend me.”pic.twitter.com/XcCuyjG5ea — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 4, 2026

Colombian authorities have increased border security, particularly at key crossings like the Simón Bolívar International Bridge, amid concerns about refugee flows and instability.

Trump's Accusations and Threats Toward Colombia

Trump's specific indictment of Colombia represents a dramatic break from decades of US–Colombian cooperation. Colombia has long been considered a principal US partner in the so-called 'war on drugs', receiving substantial American assistance and coordination on narcotics interdiction. However, Trump's rhetoric has shifted sharply, accusing Petro's government of facilitating drug production and trafficking, charges that Petro's administration has rejected.

In his remarks, Trump described Colombia as being 'run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States', and asserted that such activity would not continue. He repeated allegations that Colombia possessed 'cocaine mills and cocaine factories', and when questioned about the prospect of US military involvement, he said: 'It sounds good to me'.

Colombian President Petro responded swiftly, denouncing the remarks and urging Latin American nations to unite against what he described as US domination.

EEUU es el primer país del mundo en bombardear una capital suramericana en toda la historia humana. Ni Netanyahu lo hizo, ni Hitler ni Franco ni Salazar



Que terrible medalla esa porque por generaciones no olvidarán los suramericanos.



La herida queda abierta por mucho tiempo,… https://t.co/PlYjwVJqLa — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 5, 2026

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Petro accused Washington of violating state sovereignty and reminded critics that the United States was 'the first country in the world to bomb a South American capital in all of human history'. He called for regional unity and economic cooperation beyond reliance on the north.

Historical Strains in US–Colombia Relations

The deterioration of US–Colombia relations did not begin with Trump's second presidency. Earlier tensions included the US decertifying Colombia as a drug control partner and revoking visas for senior Colombian officials, including Petro. Aid flows were curtailed, and disputes over deportation flights and migration policy further eroded trust between Bogotá and Washington.

Trump's rhetoric toward Petro has, at times, grown increasingly personal and incendiary. In late 2025, Trump warned that Petro could be 'next' if he did not address what the US administration described as Colombia's narcotics crisis.

Analysts noted that Trump's comments appeared designed to amplify pressure on Petro's government and undermine its legitimacy ahead of Colombia's scheduled presidential elections in May 2026.

Trump's stark warning to Colombia's president marks a pivotal moment in US–Latin American relations that could reshape diplomatic and military engagements for years to come.