President Donald Trump's aggressive push to annex Greenland has triggered warnings from European and Russian leaders about potential nuclear conflict, with Poland's prime minister declaring the seizure would spell 'the end of the world as we know it' while a senior Kremlin ally warned of nuclear armageddon. The escalating crisis has forced European NATO members to deploy troops to the Arctic island as fears mount that the dispute could shatter the Western alliance and potentially trigger World War Three.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued his stark warning as military personnel from France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands began arriving in Greenland for reconnaissance missions and training exercises. Speaking at a press conference, Tusk told reporters that 'an attempt to take over part of a NATO member state by another NATO member state would be a political disaster'. He added: 'It would be the end of the world as we know it, which guaranteed a world based on NATO solidarity, which held back the evil forces associated with communist terror or other forms of aggression.'

Russia Issues Nuclear Warning

Russian Senator Dmitry Rogozin claimed Trump's Greenland ambitions could mark 'the beginning of the end of the world'. The former deputy prime minister and ex-head of the Russian Space Agency told reporters that America's plan to acquire Greenland is linked to a 'Golden Dome' missile defence system intended to achieve nuclear superiority over Russia and China.

Rogozin warned: 'The US, led by an eccentric, may convince themselves that, finally, thanks to the annexation of Greenland and the deployment there of components of the command and control system for strategic offensive weapons, they have achieved nuclear superiority over Russia and China... This will be the beginning of the end of the world.' He claimed Greenland's Arctic position makes it ideal for deploying nuclear attack and missile defence systems.

European Military Deployment Escalates Tensions

The crisis intensified this week as European forces began deploying to Greenland in response to Trump's threats. Denmark's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen confirmed plans for 'a larger and more permanent presence throughout 2026', stating it was 'crucial to show that security in the Arctic is not only for the Kingdom of Denmark, it is for all of NATO'.

Tusk made clear that Poland would not participate in the deployments. The Polish prime minister told reporters he was 'very concerned about the Greenland issue' and warned about 'events in the United States, and everything that's building such ideological and political tension within NATO'.

Denmark Confirms Trump's Conquest Ambitions

Failed diplomatic talks between Danish and Greenlandic officials with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have laid bare the extent of the crisis. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters after the Washington meeting that they 'didn't manage to change the American position.' He stated bluntly: 'It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering Greenland. And we made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom.'

The White House has refused to rule out military force to acquire the territory, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissing the European troop deployments as irrelevant to Trump's plans. Leavitt saying: 'I don't think troops in Europe impact the president's decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all.'

Kremlin Exploits NATO Crisis

Russia has seized upon the crisis to attack NATO's credibility whilst positioning itself as a defender of international law. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the situation as 'unusual' and 'extraordinary' from the standpoint of international law, noting that Trump himself has indicated that international law is 'not a priority'.

The Russian embassy in Belgium issued a statement claiming NATO was using 'high-profile statements from Washington on the Greenland issue solely to promote an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda', accusing the alliance of 'accelerated militarisation of the North' under 'the fictitious pretext of a growing threat from Moscow and Beijing'.

Strategic Balance at Risk

Rogozin's warnings about nuclear conflict stem from his belief that Trump's Golden Dome system would fundamentally alter the strategic balance. The senator said: 'This is the dismantling of the entire system of strategic stability in the world that has prevented the use of nuclear weapons since 1945.' He argued that 'the Arctic is the fastest route for delivering nuclear warheads by missiles from the US to Russia and from Russia to the US', making Greenland strategically vital for any nuclear confrontation.

The United States is preparing to fight World War III — The US President just proposed to increase the military budget by 50%. WOW 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Uj6NmzBoBg — The Enforcer (@ItsTheEnforcer) January 7, 2026

The Greenland standoff represents an unprecedented fracture within NATO, with the alliance's most powerful member threatening to seize territory from a founding ally. Denmark has been a NATO member since 1949, and any American attack would trigger Article 5 mutual defence obligations while simultaneously making the United States the aggressor.