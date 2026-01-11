Donald Trump has just '2 to 4 months left in the land of the living' according to a physical therapist with a doctorate who analysed the 79-year-old president's bizarre behaviour during a meeting with oil executives. The stark assessment came after Trump abruptly wandered away from ongoing discussions to stare out windows at his controversial White House ballroom construction project, leaving attendees bewildered.

The geriatric physical therapist posted a detailed analysis on Instagram, breaking down Trump's actions, which critics described as 'senile.' In the viral video, the healthcare professional claimed that based on Trump's medical history and the behaviours displayed, he estimates the president has between two to four months before facing serious health consequences or potential invocation of the 25th Amendment.

Reads Private Note Aloud, Wanders to Window

The chaotic scene unfolded as Trump hosted 17 oil company executives nearly a week after the US seized control of Venezuelan oil. Trump first blundered by reading aloud a private note slipped to him by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 'Marco just gave me a note,' Trump announced after snatching the paper. 'Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something... Thank you, Marco.' Rubio smiled awkwardly as Trump appeared to realise his mistake too late.

The note-reading incident was followed by an even more peculiar moment. Mid-sentence, Trump suddenly declared, 'Wait a minute. I gotta look at this myself,' and got up from his chair. He then walked slowly to the door windows. 'Wow!' he exclaimed as he stared out. 'What a view! This is the doors to the ballroom.'

He went on to admit, 'Unusual time to look,' as background laughter grew. 'If the fake news wants to go back and look, you can,' he added before sitting back down and boasting that the project was 'moving ahead of schedule and under budget.' The ballroom project is highly controversial, having required the demolition of the East Wing with a budget that has reportedly doubled to £320 million.

Geriatric Therapist and Social Media Users Point to Dementia

Trump then proceeded to walk slowly to the door windows. 'Wow!' he exclaimed as he stared out the window. 'What a view!' Gesturing ahead of him, he said, 'This is the doors to the ballroom,' as a few could be heard laughing in the background. 'Wow! What a job,' he mumbled under his breath.

Another user shared: 'My mom had Dementia and wow she used to do the same thing out of the blue.' A third added: 'When he just randomly stood up to look out the window, it really sealed the deal that this guy is well into dementia. Along with reading the note from Rubio out loud. He's so far gone.'

However, not all responses were supportive. One commenter questioned the therapist's approach, writing: 'Your reports are welcome, but your belly laughs at his growing disability seem unprofessional... This is the man with 24-hour access to nuclear bomb codes.'

High-Stakes Meeting Follows Venezuela Oil Seizure

The meeting's high-stakes context amplified the strangeness of Trump's behaviour. He was hosting oil executives just days after US military special forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas on charges of narco-terrorism. The US subsequently seized between 30 million to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, sending shockwaves across the globe.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump made a lengthy post on Truth Social where he boasted about the economic potential of the oil seizure, whilst awkwardly mentioning the ballroom project. 'The largest Oil Companies in the World are coming to the White House at 2:30 PM,' he wrote. 'Everybody wants to be there. It's too bad that the Ballroom hasn't completed because, if it were, it would be PACKED.'

The disconnect was not lost on observers. 'Now do the oil executives really believe that they're going to be in a good situation in Venezuela with this man in charge of the United States?' one Instagram commenter questioned.

Renewed Fears Over Presidential Fitness

Trump's actions have reignited serious debates about his presidential fitness and the potential invocation of the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president deemed unable to discharge their duties.

The viral assessment from the physical therapist brought renewed attention to questions about who is effectively making decisions in the Trump administration. 'Donald Trump is not running this country,' one Instagram user wrote. 'Every one needs to understand that he is being run by Vance, Rubio, Miller, Wiles, and being told what to believe is happening by Leavitt.'

While some commenters dismissed the concerns as political theatre, the convergence of multiple bizarre incidents during a single high-stakes meeting has amplified scrutiny of the president's cognitive state and his ability to lead.