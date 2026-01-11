Yeison Jiménez, one of the most prominent figures in Colombian music, has died at the age of 34. The Latin music world is mourning his sudden passing on Saturday, 10 January, after a private aircraft he was travelling in crashed in Paipa, Boyacá.

Many of his colleagues and friends were shocked by the news, as he was even scheduled to perform on the day he passed. The depth of the community's grief runs deep because Jiménez was far more than just a talented vocalist. To the Latin community, he embodied the 'Colombian Dream', a powerful symbol of perseverance who rose to global stardom despite starting his journey as a manual labourer.

Yeison Jiménez's Cause of Death: How Did the Singer Die?

Jiménez was killed on Saturday when a private aircraft he was travelling in crashed not long after takeoff in Paipa, Boyacá. Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority revealed that the light aircraft encountered severe mechanical difficulties or lost power shortly after ascent.

Eyewitnesses in the Paipa and Duitama area said they saw the plane struggling to maintain altitude before plunging into a field, then bursting into flames.

Within minutes, emergency responders swarmed to the site. Unfortunately, the extent of the fire left no hope for survivors. It was later confirmed that all passengers and crew members died in the crash. Along with Jiménez were his manager, Jefferson Osorio, and his personal photographer, Weisman Mora, Juan Manuel, Oscar Marín, and Captain Fernando Torres.

Bogota's Dirección Técnica de Investigación de Accidentes announced the incident on X, stating, 'We inform the public about an aviation accident that occurred today. The crash of an aircraft with registration N325FA has been confirmed in the sector between Paipa and Duitama.'

On Instagram, Jiménez's representative also confirmed that the singer was on the ill-fated flight.

'With heavy hearts and indescribable grief, Yeison Jiménez's organization and team deeply regret to announce his passing,' part of the translated statement read. 'Today, we not only say goodbye to an artist; we say goodbye to a son, a brother, a friend, a human being full of dreams and courage, who transformed his story into a source of hope for thousands.'

Aviation investigators from the Technical Directorate for Accident Investigation are currently conducting a thorough probe to determine the exact cause of the technical failure that led to the crash.

A Haunting Premonition

In a haunting turn of events, it was reported that Jiménez had a premonition of his death, which he divulged in a recent interview with Caracol Television just three weeks ago. He mentioned having recurring dreams about a plane crash.

'I dreamt three times that we were going to have a plane crash and that I had to tell the pilot to turn around. And when he arrived, he'd say, "Oh, boss, thank goodness you told me because something went wrong, but I fixed it, get in,"' Jimenez said. 'And in one of the dreams, I dreamt that we had died and that we were on the news. And it was the third time I dreamt that.'

From Market Labourer to National Icon

Born in Manzanares, Caldas, on 26 July 1991, Yeison Jiménez's early life was marked by hardship. Following his mother's separation from his abusive father, they relocated to Bogotá to start afresh. Before he found fame, Jiménez spent his teenage years working as a labourer with 15-hour shifts in Corabastos.

Jiménez rose to become Colombia's most beloved artist, acknowledged for his signature blend of traditional Mexican ranchera infused with Colombian sounds. His commercial success reached extraordinary heights in 2024, when he achieved the rare feat of selling out Bogotá's Movistar Arena three times.

He further cemented his status in 2025 by filling the massive El Campín Stadium, making history as the first Colombian artist to attain such a milestone.

He had his musical breakthrough in 2018 with the release of his smash hit, 'Aventurero.' The track shattered industry records and became one of the most-watched videos on YouTube, solidifying his status as the leader in popular music.

Meanwhile, Yeison Jiménez is survived by his wife, Sonia Restrepo, and three children.