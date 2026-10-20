A woman shouted 'I F*CKING HATE YOU!' as President Donald Trump's campaign speech in Kansas was repeatedly interrupted by protesters on Monday, 19 October 2026.

Trump was appearing at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, near Wichita, to support Republican Senator Roger Marshall ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

Security personnel escorted several hecklers from the arena as supporters responded with chants of 'USA'.

Local reporters identified one protester as Kansas Army National Guard veteran Jeffrey Doshier, who said he had urged Trump to release the Epstein files and called him a 'spineless coward'.

The rally came amid a competitive Senate contest in a state Trump won by 16 percentage points in 2024.

Although his appearance was intended to energise Republican voters, the interruptions repeatedly diverted attention from his endorsement of Marshall.

Protest Shouts and 'Paid' Claims Clash at Park City Event

According to Mediaite, a female protester yelled 'I f*cking hate you!' during Trump's speech, prompting another interruption to the president's remarks. Kansas Reflector documented at least five interruptions, while local reporting confirmed that at least five people were escorted from the venue.

The exact number of protesters involved remains uncertain, as reports differ on whether individuals shouted separately or alongside others. However, footage and accounts of the rally confirm that Trump was repeatedly forced to respond to disruptions.

Trump is heckled by a second protester onstage in Kansas:



"I FUCKING HATE YOU!" pic.twitter.com/n0AV6NhLNB — MajFreddy’s (@realMajFreddy1) October 20, 2026

As protesters shouted, supporters chanted 'USA' to drown out their voices. Trump responded by claiming, 'They're paid protesters,' although he provided no evidence that anyone had received money to disrupt the event.

He also suggested he could identify paid demonstrators by their voices. His accusations were challenged by protesters who said they had attended because of their opposition to his presidency.

Among those removed was Jeffrey Doshier, who told Wichita Eagle reporters that he had shouted, 'Release the Epstein files, you spineless coward.' Doshier said he felt a responsibility as a veteran to hold political leaders accountable, although his precise words were reported from his own recollection.

Two other protesters, Michelle Jones and Becky Norlin, said they opposed Trump without being paid and were escorted out by sheriff's deputies. According to local reporting, those removed from inside the arena were not arrested, although a separate arrest occurred earlier in an outdoor protest area.

Trump Defends Marshall Over Medical Debt Dispute

Away from the interruptions, Trump defended Marshall against criticism surrounding medical debt-collection practices during his career as a physician. Reporting has documented lawsuits involving more than 700 former patients, with some subsequently arrested after failing to appear for court proceedings.

The cases have become a contentious issue in Marshall's re-election campaign, particularly following political advertisements highlighting the experiences of former patients.

Marshall's lawyers disputed the portrayal of one case in an advertisement by Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton's campaign and threatened legal action, while Hamilton's representatives defended the advert's accuracy.

🚨 BREAKING: A screaming protester just tried to hijack President Trump's Kansas rally, and it went about as well as you'd expect.



She stood up in the crowd and started screeching at 47 like she'd been saving it up all week.



Kansas patriots drowned her out in seconds. President… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 20, 2026

During the rally, Trump claimed Marshall had been legally required to pursue outstanding medical payments and could have faced criminal liability if he had failed to do so. However, a Kansas Reflector fact-check found that neither federal nor state law required doctors to sue patients over unpaid medical bills or seek arrest warrants.

Trump also introduced another controversy when he said reporting had portrayed Marshall as 'some kind of a Shylock-type guy.' The expression refers to Shylock, a Jewish moneylender in William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice, and has been criticised for perpetuating antisemitic stereotypes.

The rally also featured musician Ted Nugent and several Kansas Republican candidates who addressed supporters before Trump appeared. Marshall used his remarks to criticise Hamilton's political positions and urge voters to support Republican candidates.

Tight Kansas Senate Race Raises the Stakes

Trump's Kansas appearance came as Marshall faced an unexpectedly close contest against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton, a Methodist pastor. Although Kansas has traditionally favoured Republicans in Senate elections, recent polling suggests the race could be considerably more competitive than initially expected.

According to Axios, a RealClearPolitics polling average covering surveys through 10 October placed Marshall and Hamilton at approximately 46 per cent each. The Cook Political Report also rated the contest a toss-up, reflecting uncertainty over the outcome ahead of the 3 November election.

Kansas has not elected a Democratic US senator since 1932, making the closeness of the contest particularly notable. Libertarian candidate David Graham is also running, adding another dimension to a race attracting increasing national attention.

During the rally, Trump praised Marshall's record and warned supporters about the consequences of Democrats gaining control of Congress. He encouraged Republican voters to turn out in November while presenting Marshall as an important ally in advancing his administration's priorities.

Despite the repeated interruptions, the available reporting does not establish that the heckling affected voter intentions or materially altered the campaign. Marshall's electoral prospects will ultimately depend on whether Republican supporters turn out in sufficient numbers to overcome Hamilton's challenge.