President Donald Trump paused while discussing Lake Ontario's renaming as Lake America at a rally in Pendleton, South Carolina, on 21 October. He presented the change as an example of presidential power while explaining how the new name came about.

Trump was speaking at a rally supporting Republican Senator Darline Graham's campaign for a full Senate term. During the event, he discussed the lake's renaming alongside other political issues.

Trump Describes the Lake America Name Change

Trump raised the renaming during his speech, pausing as he tried to describe the lake before continuing with his explanation.

'And recently I changed the name of a lake. That fronts... you know the, you know the lake... I should, but... I did it very lightly, and the damn thing got changed actually. It's actually... that's power, right? When you sort of do it halfheartedly, and it gets changed, it's changed,' Trump said, according to the remarks reproduced in the original report.

Trump seems a bit confused here: And recently I changed the name of a lake. I did it very lightly and the damn thing got changed actually. Called it the Lake of America. And then, I got rid of the “of” pic.twitter.com/Ywg6R8sRga — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2026

Trump then discussed the wording of the name, saying, 'It's called the Lake of America. True. And then I got rid of the.... And I just said, because you don't need the "of." I said it's just called Lake America, so it's very, very nice.'

He claimed Canada was 'thrilled' with the decision, adding, 'So, it was crazy, right? Crazy.'

Trump's pauses and repetitions were noticeable as he explained the name change. However, the remarks alone do not establish why he hesitated, and they should not be treated as evidence of a medical or cognitive condition.

What Trump's Lake Ontario Renaming Order Says

Trump signed Executive Order 14422 on 27 August 2026, directing US federal officials to take steps to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America in official government records.

The White House order instructed the Secretary of the Interior to coordinate with the Board on Geographic Names to update the Geographic Names Information System. It also directed the Board to guide federal agencies in changing references to the lake in maps, contracts, documents and official communications.

The order cited the lake's importance to US commerce, exploration, settlement and defence. It also pointed to American investment in the Great Lakes ecosystem and the role of US Coast Guard icebreakers in keeping commercial shipping lanes open.

Lake Ontario lies between the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario. The order directs US federal agencies to adopt 'Lake America' in official references and update relevant federal records. It does not establish that Canadian authorities have adopted the name.

South Carolina Rally Supports Darline Graham's Campaign

Trump travelled to Pendleton to campaign for Republican Senator Darline Graham, who is seeking election to a full term in the seat previously held by her late brother, Lindsey Graham.

Trump has endorsed Graham as she campaigns for a full Senate term in the 2026 midterm elections. Her Democratic opponent is Annie Andrews, a paediatrician and the party's Senate nominee.

The candidates have challenged each other's qualifications during the campaign. Any direct quotation attributed to Andrews should be checked against her original statement, campaign material or a reliable report before it is included.

Trump has been campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and serve as a political test for his administration.

During the South Carolina rally, Trump used the lake's renaming to illustrate what he described as presidential power. His remarks included pauses and repetitions as he explained the change.