Donald Trump has renewed his demand for New Mexico to become 'New America', claiming the change would increase residents' incomes and home values without providing evidence for the promised financial benefits.

In a Truth Social post on 19 October, the president called for an immediate change and declared: 'We are not Mexico'.

The demand revived a proposal he promoted in September, when he shared an altered map replacing part of the state's name. This time, Trump explicitly tied the proposed rebranding to household prosperity, asserting: 'Home Values and Incomes would rise'.

A New Name, but No Economic Explanation

Trump presented the proposed name as a source of greater prestige and national pride. However, his post did not explain how changing the state's name would increase wages or property prices, offer an estimate of the supposed gains or identify a timetable for achieving them.

He also suggested the change could improve election integrity, repeating an allegation about dishonest elections without supplying supporting evidence in the post.

The message therefore combined an economic prediction with political criticism. It did not announce an enacted name change or set out a legislative proposal to make one happen.

Luján Says New Mexico Is Keeping Its Name

US Senator Ben Ray Luján rejected the demand, pointing to the history and cultural traditions carried by the state's name.

'Long after Donald Trump is out of office, we'll still be New Mexico,' he said.

His response framed the disagreement as a question of identity rather than marketing, emphasising residents' attachment to their home and its history.

The latest exchange follows opposition when Trump first floated the proposal. In September, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said the name was not open to debate and accused the president of trying to distract Americans. That response concerned his earlier posts, rather than Monday's renewed demand.

Residents also challenged the idea during the September controversy. A historian and community members highlighted the name's connections to Spanish, Mexican and Indigenous history, underscoring why replacing it would carry significance beyond a change to a map.

Can Trump Rename the State?

The president cannot unilaterally rename New Mexico. Its name is expressly established in the state constitution, making the proposal more complicated than a presidential announcement or a revised label used by federal agencies.

Article I, headed 'Name and Boundaries', states: 'The name of this state is New Mexico'. The provision appears in the constitution published by the New Mexico secretary of state.

The state's name is also embedded in its official symbols. The secretary of state's account of the Great Seal explains that its design includes both American and Mexican eagles, reflecting the territory's historical relationship with both countries. The seal was adopted by a legislative commission in 1913.

Trump's latest post has renewed the political confrontation, but it has not changed that constitutional position. His claim that a new name would deliver higher incomes remains a prediction without an accompanying economic explanation.