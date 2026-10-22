Donald Trump is facing a potentially costly courtroom showdown after a judge warned that he could face sanctions for failing to comply with orders in his $10 billion (£7.47 billion) lawsuit against the BBC. Now, the broadcaster is challenging his explanation for missing a deposition, pointing to what it says he did instead that day.

Trump was scheduled to answer questions under oath on 16 October. His lawyers said he was unavailable because of 'matters of national importance'. But according to the BBC's court filing, Trump attended a campaign rally in Georgia before travelling to his Mar-a-Lago resort for a Republican National Committee fundraiser.

Donald Trump canceled his scheduled Oct. 16 deposition in his lawsuit against the BBC because of "matters of national importance."



The BBC alerts the judge that those matters were: a rally in Dalton, Ga. and a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/pAIrsU7ZLQ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 19, 2026

The contrast has sharpened an already bitter legal fight: Trump is seeking billions from the BBC, while the broadcaster is pressing to question him about the very claims at the heart of his lawsuit.

Judge Warns Trump Over 'Lack of Participation'

US Magistrate Judge Enjolique A. Lett issued a stark warning after the BBC asked the court to compel Trump's deposition.

'The court has admonished plaintiff for his lack of participation to no avail,' Lett wrote, according to reports. She added that the court expected 'strict compliance' with its order, warning that failure to comply would lead to sanctions.

No sanctions were imposed in that order. But the warning raises the stakes for Trump's legal team as the case moves through the evidence-gathering stage, known as discovery.

The BBC says it had been seeking a date for Trump's deposition since July. After both sides agreed on 16 October, Trump's lawyers said on 28 September that he was no longer available because of 'other matters of national importance'. They promised to provide another date, but the BBC says no replacement followed.

BBC Challenges Trump's 'National Importance' Explanation

The BBC's account of Trump's 16 October schedule has become a central flashpoint. Its filing said he attended and addressed a rally in Dalton, Georgia, alongside candidates he supports in the state's upcoming Senate and gubernatorial elections. He then travelled to Mar-a-Lago for the fundraiser.

Trump's lawyers cited the conflict involving Iran, unrest elsewhere in the Middle East, Russia's war against Ukraine and a 'White House Accord on Super Intelligence' among the matters demanding the president's attention. Their explanation did not specify how those issues prevented him from giving evidence that day.

The dispute is now about more than a missed appointment. The BBC says it has already deposed seven of its own witnesses but still has no confirmed schedule to question Trump, whom it describes as the central figure in the case. Discovery is due to close on 18 December.

Trump's lawyers reject the suggestion that he is trying to evade questioning. They have accused the BBC of using court filings to gain a tactical advantage and argued that the broadcaster failed to consult them properly about scheduling.

Trump's Lawyers Want To Delay Testimony Until January

Trump's team proposed that he give evidence between 11 and 22 January 2027, after the current discovery deadline. His lawyers also sought restrictions on who could attend the deposition, a ban on video recording and an extension of the deadline. They said Trump did not oppose delaying the trial if necessary.

That proposal leaves the two sides at odds over when, and under what conditions, the president should answer questions in a case he chose to bring.

What Is at Stake in the $10B BBC Lawsuit?

Trump filed the lawsuit in December 2025 over the BBC's Panorama documentary, Trump: A Second Chance?, which aired before the 2024 presidential election. He alleges that the programme spliced together separate portions of his 6 January 2021 speech, creating a misleading impression that he encouraged violence at the US Capitol.

The BBC apologised for the editing error but denies that it defamed Trump. The controversy led to the resignations of director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.

Trump is seeking $5 billion (£3.73 billion) in defamation damages and a further $5 billion (£3.73 billion) under Florida's unfair and deceptive trade practices law.

The outcome of the hearing scheduled for 22 October 2026 could not be independently verified at the time of writing. The latest reporting reviewed confirmed the sanctions warning and the dispute over Trump's deposition, but did not establish what the court decided at the hearing.