CNN is threatening to take Donald Trump's administration back to court after the White House repeatedly blocked its journalists from travelling aboard Air Force One, despite a federal judge ordering the restoration of the network's White House credentials. The dispute has raised questions about why CNN remains excluded from presidential trips, with its lawyers accusing the administration of punishing the network over its reporting.

The escalating confrontation follows a September ban targeting CNN, MS NOW and Politico, which challenged the restrictions in federal court. Although their general White House access was restored, CNN says it continues to face barriers to covering the president.

Why Did the Trump Administration Ban CNN?

The controversy began on 18 September when Trump barred journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House grounds, accusing the organisations of spreading 'fake news.' The outlets subsequently filed a lawsuit alleging violations of their First Amendment rights and constitutional protections against being deprived of access without due process.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly granted a preliminary injunction on 13 October, finding that the organisations were likely to succeed in their constitutional claims. However, the ruling did not automatically guarantee access to restricted presidential spaces, including Air Force One and the Oval Office.

CNN's lawyers argue that the continued exclusions amount to retaliation for unfavourable reporting. The White House has not provided a specific written explanation for CNN's exclusion from recent flights.

CNN Threatens Fresh Legal Action Over Ban

In a letter sent to the Justice Department on Monday, 19 October, CNN attorney Theodore Boutrous demanded written assurances that the administration would stop excluding the network from presidential coverage assignments. Boutrous described the restrictions as 'mistaken, counterproductive, and unlawful,' alleging discrimination based on CNN's journalism.

The network gave the White House until Thursday, 22 October, at 5pm Eastern to respond.

CNN warned that continued restrictions would force it to seek additional judicial relief, potentially bringing the dispute back before a federal judge. According to Boutrous, CNN has been excluded from Air Force One coverage at least four times, including Trump's recent trip to Georgia and Florida.

White House Defends Restrictions Despite Court Ruling

The Trump administration maintains that journalists have no automatic constitutional right to enter restricted presidential facilities. In a statement reported by The Washington Post, the White House argued that access to Air Force One and the Oval Office was not constitutionally guaranteed.

The dispute also echoes Trump's earlier confrontation with The Associated Press, which challenged restrictions imposed after refusing to adopt his preferred name for the Gulf of Mexico.

A June 2025 appeals court panel ruling favoured the administration's position on access to certain restricted spaces, although CNN argues that decision does not determine its case.

Why Air Force One Access Matters to CNN

CNN argues that presidential aircraft and Oval Office appearances have become essential opportunities for journalists to question Trump directly. According to figures cited in its legal correspondence, Trump has answered more than 4,700 questions in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One and on airport tarmacs since returning to office.

By comparison, approximately 150 questions were answered in the White House briefing room. CNN has participated in presidential television pool coverage for 45 years.

The five major networks rotate responsibility for filming presidential events, with their footage distributed to other news organisations. Other broadcasters have declined to replace CNN on several excluded assignments, leaving the dispute unresolved as Thursday's legal deadline approaches.