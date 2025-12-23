President Donald Trump has reignited a diplomatic storm across the Atlantic after appointing a special envoy to Greenland who openly supports the idea of the vast Arctic island becoming part of the United States.

The move has left Danish leaders furious, Greenlandic officials defiant, and European allies rallying behind Copenhagen.

Denmark Reacts With Anger and Shock

According to CNN, Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said he was 'deeply upset' by Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Speaking to Danish broadcaster TV 2, Rasmussen said he was 'particularly upset' by statements from the envoy suggesting the island should become American, calling them 'completely unacceptable'.

Rasmussen confirmed that Denmark would summon the US ambassador to Copenhagen to demand an explanation, a move that signals how seriously the Danish government views the appointment.

According to Reuters, Rasmussen stressed that Denmark could not accept any action that undermines its sovereignty while Greenland remains part of the Danish kingdom.

The anger in Copenhagen reflects broader concern that Trump's long-standing interest in Greenland is shifting from rhetoric to concrete political action.

Trump Names Jeff Landry and Defends the Move

Trump announced on Truth Social that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry would serve as special envoy to Greenland. Trump said Landry understood how essential Greenland is to US national security and would advance American interests for the safety and survival of allies.

According to the BBC, Trump doubled down when questioned about the role, saying the US needed Greenland for 'national protection' and adding bluntly, 'we have to have it'. He later claimed the issue was not about minerals but security, pointing to Russian and Chinese ships operating in nearby waters.

Landry, a former state attorney general who became Louisiana governor in January 2024, publicly welcomed the appointment. He described it as an honour to serve and said he would work to make Greenland part of the United States, a comment that further inflamed Danish officials.

Greenland and Europe Push Back

Greenland's leaders were quick to respond. The island's prime minister said Greenland must decide its own future and insisted that its territorial integrity must be respected. Greenland has enjoyed extensive self-rule since 1979, though defence and foreign affairs remain under Danish control.

While many Greenlanders support eventual independence from Denmark, opinion polls show overwhelming opposition to joining the US. The island is home to about 57,000 people, many of whom see Trump's comments as dismissive of their right to self-determination.

European leaders also strongly supported Denmark. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa said territorial integrity and sovereignty were fundamental principles of international law. They added that the EU stood in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

Sweden and Norway echoed that stance. Sweden's foreign minister said her country would always stand guard over international law, while Norway's foreign minister said Oslo stood '100 percent behind Denmark', according to CNN.

A Dispute With Wider Consequences

Trump's renewed focus on Greenland has raised fears of a deeper rift between the US and its Nato allies. According to the BBC, Trump has refused to rule out the use of force to secure control of the island, a statement that shocked Denmark, a long-time NATO partner with close ties to Washington.

Analysts say the appointment of an envoy signals a shift from past speculation to active political pressure. Norway's foreign minister Espen Barth Eide said the purpose of the role was clear, stating that Landry's job was to make Greenland American, according to CNN.

Rasmussen warned that as long as Greenland remains part of the Danish kingdom, Copenhagen cannot accept efforts to weaken its authority. What began as a provocative appointment has grown into a major diplomatic clash, with Denmark, Greenland, and much of Europe united in opposition to Washington's ambitions.