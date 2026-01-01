Trump closed out 2025 with a sustained barrage of social media posts attacking high-profile figures, political opponents and broader groups, culminating in what critics described as a New Year's Eve tirade that blurred political critique with personal invective.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, the platform he founded and continues to operate as a megaphone for his political messaging, Trump directed withering comments at actors George and Amal Clooney, assailed the Democratic Party, and made unverified assertions about immigration and governance in the United States.

Targeting High-Profile Figures: Clooneys and More

Among Trump's most widely noticed posts was a denunciation of Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, a prominent human rights lawyer, following reports that the couple had obtained French citizenship. The announcement of Clooney's dual nationality sparked reactions in political and entertainment circles earlier in the week.

'Good news! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France,' Trump wrote in one of his Truth Social posts, contending that France was experiencing crime problems akin to those he attributed to US policies.

Trump's post invoked Clooney's past political engagement, including his fundraising and public commentary on Democratic presidential politics, while disparaging his film career as 'mediocre'.

The Clooneys' citizenship move has been linked to their longstanding residency in France and a desire for privacy, rather than political statements, according to published profiles and French government records.

The targeting of the Clooneys was part of a broader pattern in Trump's New Year's Eve posts, which tapped into celebrity culture, political allegiance, and long-standing personal rivalries.

Broad Political Attacks On Democrats And Domestic Policy

Beyond celebrity jibes, Trump's posts on 31 December were heavy with partisan critique. He characterised the Democratic Party as 'a bunch of cheaters and thieves' and blamed its leaders for opposing voter identification laws — a long-contested policy position that has featured in US election integrity debates.

Trump also addressed urban governance, claiming the removal of the National Guard from cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland was premature despite fighting crime, statements that reflect ongoing debates about federal support for local policing.

The president also used his platform to express staunch defence of figures like Tina Peters, a Colorado clerk convicted of election tampering whose sentence he characterised as politically motivated. He referred disparagingly to officials involved in her prosecution, wishing them ill — a move that drew criticism for its tone and factual accuracy.

The Platform And Its Role In Political Messaging

Truth Social, the alt-tech social network Trump founded and frequently uses, was designed to provide an alternative to mainstream platforms and has been central to his communication strategy throughout his presidency.

Archivists and political analysts note that Trump's posting frequency on Truth Social far exceeds typical presidential use of social media, often encompassing a wide array of topics in rapid succession on a single day.

The posts on 31 December exemplify how social media has been leveraged by Trump to shape narratives, directly address supporters and critics, and set the tone for political discussion heading into 2026. The unfiltered nature of the platform means his messages often bypass traditional media gatekeepers, reaching followers directly and instantly.

As the United States entered 2026, Trump's late-night social media activity on New Year's Eve remained a focal point for political analysis. The episode underscored the enduring role of social media in modern political communication and the polarising impact of a presidency conducted as much online as in official venues.

Trump's final post of the night reaffirmed his commitment to his base, hinting that the controversies and policy battles ahead were far from over.

A new political year began in stark and divisive terms.