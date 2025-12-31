In a message that has alarmed his political opponents, US President Donald Trump has mailed a fundraising email asserting that a so-called 'woke mind virus' has infiltrated American institutions and that his supporters must rush donations to prevent Democrats from 'stealing' future benefits.

The email, sent recently by Trump's political apparatus, framed the appeal as an emergency fundraising drive, urging recipients to contribute immediately or risk losing future financial benefits.

It also included rhetoric tapping into culture-war sentiments that have become central to Trump's messaging in recent years.

Urgent Appeal Tied to Culture War Language

The fundraising email, screenshots of which have circulated online, warned supporters that unless they acted swiftly, future rebate checks tied to tariff revenues could be rerouted to immigrants or 'illegals', urging them to donate within a one-hour deadline to avert that outcome.

Although a precise transcript from the Trump campaign has not been published on an official campaign channel at the time of writing, the circulated image included phrases such as 'Troubles are BOILING OVER' and 'REBATE CHECKS ON THE LINE' designed to evoke urgency.

Trump tells supporters in a new fundraising email that if they don’t donate to him within the next hour, Democrats will steal their "tariff rebate checks" and give them to "illegals," that the country is "boiling over," and that only an immediate cash transfer to him can stop… pic.twitter.com/7R4TSbUdJH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 29, 2025

The term 'woke mind virus' was also used in the messaging to describe ideological threats posed by progressive policies, a phrase that has been increasingly common in the rhetoric of conservative activists, elected officials and some business figures such as Elon Musk.

Scholars of political communication note that phrases like 'woke mind virus' lack an objective definition and are typically used as a rhetorical shorthand for opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, gender-identity policies and progressive cultural stances.

I flagged this “tariff rebate” Trump email as one of the most brazenly scammy fundraising solicitations I’d ever seen. And as @EggerDC just found out with his own grandmother, people fall for them https://t.co/3DST6K0dcC pic.twitter.com/aRd5cTkCOI — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) December 30, 2025

Political Context and Campaign Strategy

Trump's campaign is intensifying fundraising efforts as the 2026 midterms approach, and his own political organisation seeks to maintain momentum. Direct appeals to small donors have become central to his strategy, leveraging email, text messages and social media to reach supporters.

The rhetoric in the email aligns with a broader pattern seen in Republican fundraising and digital targeting over recent election cycles. For example, Trump's 2016 campaign used extensive voter databases such as 'Project Alamo' to tailor messaging, and subsequent campaigns have continually sought to refine targeted appeals.

October 27, 2016: 1 day before the October Surprise Bloomberg DROPS maj story RE:Trump data ops. Team Trump invited in media to share their secret sauce & unveil "Project Alamo." Never made sense to me



So I set out to Debunk "Inside the Trump Bunker"



URL Project Pt 2 [THREAD] pic.twitter.com/2qn6u2oBf8 — em (@emlas) October 25, 2018

However, this particular email has drawn attention because of its fusion of financial incentives with culture-war language, a blend that political analysts say reflects Trump's ongoing efforts to energise his base.

Its use of alarmist and divisive phrases illustrates how modern political fundraising messages blend policy arguments with emotional appeals to sustain donor engagement.

Critics Raise Concerns Over Accuracy

Opposition figures and commentators have condemned the email's language as misleading and fear-mongering. The notion that Democrats would redirect financial entitlements without legislative process lacks support in the official record, and independent fact-checkers have repeatedly cautioned against accepting unverified claims about government payments circulating in political appeals.

Democratic strategists argue that blending economic claims with provocative cultural terminology is a tactic designed to pique attention and maximise short-term donations, even if the underlying assertions are unsubstantiated.

They contend this approach undermines trust in public discourse by amplifying fringe concerns over factual policy debates.

Nevertheless, Trump's campaign appears to be doubling down on this messaging ahead of critical fundraising deadlines.

Supporters receiving the email were presented with prominent links and call-to-action buttons such as 'STAND WITH TRUMP' and 'STOP THE BOIL', designed to convert urgency into immediate contributions.