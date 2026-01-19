US President Donald Trump has explicitly linked his controversial push for control of Greenland to his frustration at being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize, signalling a striking shift in US diplomatic tone and fuelling fresh transatlantic tensions.

In a message sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Mr Trump wrote that because Norway had not 'given me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 wars PLUS,' he 'no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.' European allies have reacted with alarm, emphasising that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent Norwegian committee, not the Norwegian government itself.

Trump's Message and Diplomatic Shockwaves

President Trump's message, confirmed by Prime Minister Støre's office, was broadcast to several European ambassadors in Washington after it was first reported by PBS NewsHour.

The text linked his resentment over missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado last year, to his broader Arctic objectives. Ms Machado symbolically offered her medal to Mr Trump during a White House meeting, which he accepted.

Experts in international affairs were taken aback by the message. By tying his foreign policy postures to personal disappointment over an international prize, the president blurred the lines between personal ambition and national security objectives.

Norway's prime minister stressed that his government does not decide Nobel Peace Prize outcomes, highlighting that the award is administered independently by a five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee appointed by parliament.

President Trump has asked that the…



Dear Ambassador:



President Trump has asked that the…

Strategic Stakes in Greenland

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has long been a strategic focal point for global powers because of its location amid rising Arctic competition involving Russia and China. Mr Trump's letter stated bluntly that 'the World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.'

His remarks came against a backdrop of heightened tension over US threats to impose 10 per cent tariffs on eight European countries that have vocally opposed Washington's Greenland ambitions. European capitals saw the tariff threat as coercive, with some officials describing it as blackmail rather than negotiation.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer publicly criticised the approach as counterproductive and warned that a trade war benefits no one, particularly given NATO's reliance on close cooperation between transatlantic allies.

Denmark has reiterated its commitment to international law and territorial integrity, emphasising that NATO obligations apply. Protests have erupted in Greenland's capital, Nuuk, with many residents and local leaders rejecting any notion of ceding control to the United States. A spokesperson for the Greenlandic government said that no amount of pressure would sway the democratic will of the island's people.

Massive crowds are marching in Nuuk, Greenland to protest the Trump administration.



One sign says it all:



"NO MEANS NO."



Greenland is not for sale. 🇬🇱

Broader Implications for NATO and Transatlantic Relations

Mr Trump's remarks have ignited debate among European and U.S. officials about the future of NATO cooperation and collective security in the Arctic. By suggesting that personal disappointment with a prestigious international award could influence strategic policy decisions, the president's message has raised questions about decision-making norms at the highest level of government.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sought to deflect criticism, asserting that the president's focus on Greenland reflects legitimate strategic concerns rather than personal grievances. He emphasised that the United States views Greenland as a critical asset in defending the Western Hemisphere against geopolitical adversaries.

Nevertheless, European allies remain wary. Many fear that if Washington leverages economic sanctions or military threats to achieve territorial objectives, it could fracture long-standing alliances and diminish trust among NATO members.

Divergent Views Within the United States

Within the United States, analysts and political figures are also divided. Some argue that asserting American influence in the Arctic aligns with long-term security interests, given climate change and emerging military considerations. Others caution that conflating personal recognition with national strategy sets a dangerous precedent and undermines diplomatic credibility.

Senior policymakers have suggested that the White House needs a comprehensive strategy that respects international law and the interests of NATO partners, distinct from individual leaders' ambitions.

A Pivotal Moment for International Diplomacy

The fallout from Mr Trump's statement is likely to reverberate through capitals from Brussels to Washington. With NATO allies pushing for de-escalation and reaffirming shared interests, the immediate focus remains on stabilising relations and averting economic or military conflict over Greenland.

The intertwining of personal grievance with foreign policy, particularly in the context of a quest for global prestige and strategic territory, represents one of the most unusual chapters in recent diplomatic history. Mr Trump's message has not only complicated US–European relations but also highlighted how individual motivations can influence the discourse on peace and conflict in the 21st century.