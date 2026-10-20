President Donald Trump has promised American farmers $8 billion (about £6 billion) in what he branded a harvest fuel relief programme, although the government's rules set the payouts mainly on modelled losses for the 2026 crop year rather than on the diesel he highlighted.

Trump announced the plan on Monday, 19 October, during an evening campaign rally in Park City, Kansas, staged in support of Republican Senator Roger Marshall. His remarks were scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time at the Heartland Credit Union Arena, where he pinned the payments to the cost of fuel burned in this year's harvest.

'Tonight, I'm also pleased to announce that the Department of Agriculture will be launching a new harvest fuel relief program, providing our farmers with $8 billion in support to offset diesel costs during this harvest season,' Trump told the crowd.

The US Department of Agriculture described the programme differently once the speech ended. The agency said it would make $8 billion available 'for one-time payments to American farmers this harvest season to provide relief during temporary market disruptions and increased input costs,' funded through the Commodity Credit Corporation and administered by the Farm Service Agency.

Trump: "I'm pleased to announce that the Department of Agriculture will be launching a new harvest fuel relief program providing our farmers with $8 billion in support to offset diesel costs during this harvest season. And Roger Marshall is the leader who fought for that to happen." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2026

For most producers, the payout is not worked out from fuel. The department said it would apply a uniform, proportional formula covering a portion of modelled losses for the 2026 crop year, built from Farm Service Agency planted acres, Economic Research Service cost-of-production estimates, and government yield and price forecasts.

The structure mirrors the earlier Farmer Bridge Assistance programme, and growers do not need crop insurance to qualify. Fuel-cost data counts only for specialty-crop growers and fishermen, who fall outside the main formula and submit their own figures.

The Diesel Squeeze Behind the Pitch

The fuel framing has a real backdrop. US on-highway diesel hit a record average of $6.29 a gallon (about £4.70) in mid-September, up 68% from $3.74 (about £2.80) a year earlier, according to the Energy Information Administration, after the war with Iran and Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries squeezed global supply.

Those prices land hard at harvest. Purdue University agricultural economist Michael Langemeier estimated fuel costs had climbed about $11 an acre (about £8) for corn and $7 (about £5) for soybeans from the previous year, while one South Dakota grower estimated spending as much as $1,500 a day (about £1,120) on diesel alone to run a single combine, roughly double the previous year.

Trump has already acted on fuel itself. On 5 October, at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, he signed an executive order letting farmers and truckers run tax-exempt red-dyed diesel, normally restricted to off-road use, on public roads, and waiving the federal highway fuel tax that would otherwise apply. He has also declined to halt diesel exports despite Republican calls for a pause.

Who Gets Paid and When

The USDA has not said how much any farmer will receive. Payment rates for major Title I commodities are due in November, with a method for other crops to follow. The application window will be announced later, and producers have been urged to set up Login.gov accounts so forms can be pre-filled. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the money would 'help bring certainty to our farmers during this harvest.'

An Election-Season Aid Trail

The announcement landed in a tight Senate race. Marshall is running neck and neck with Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist minister from the Kansas City area, in a contest several national forecasters rate a toss-up in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since the 1930s. He also used the speech to repeat his $5,000 (about £3,730) dividend-cheque pledge, tied to a Republican win in November, a plan analysts say would cost more than $1 trillion (about £750 billion).

The farm payment adds to a run of federal support. It follows roughly $12 billion (about £9 billion) in Farmer Bridge Assistance paid out for trade-war losses and nearly $14 billion (about £10 billion) in recent Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage payments. US growers have had a bruising stretch, with billions in soybean sales to China lost in 2025 after buyers turned to South American suppliers.