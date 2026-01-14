President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will take Greenland 'one way or another,' brushing aside assurances from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and sparking alarm across NATO capitals.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that Greenland was 'essential' for US national security and warned that if Washington did not act, 'Russia or China will take over' the Arctic territory. His remarks, reported by the Express, underline a dramatic escalation in rhetoric that has left European allies scrambling for a response.

Denmark and Greenland Push Back

Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, has repeatedly rejected Trump's overtures. Danish leaders have insisted the island is 'not for sale' and warned that any attempt to seize it would be illegal. Greenland's government issued a statement saying it 'cannot accept' a US takeover, stressing that its people alone decide their future, according to USA Today.

NATO officials have also voiced concern, noting that Trump's threats could destabilise the alliance. 'Greenland's only defence is two dog sleds,' Trump quipped, dismissing questions about NATO's role.

Military Option on the Table

The White House confirmed that 'all options' remain under discussion, including military action. Officials described Greenland as a 'national security priority' due to its mineral wealth and strategic location in the Arctic. The Independent reported that the administration views military force as 'always an option' in securing the territory.

Starmer's Balancing Act

Starmer has sought to reassure allies that Britain stands firmly with Denmark. In a call with Trump last week, Starmer set out his position on Greenland, emphasising that the island's sovereignty must be respected, according to Sky News.

Former Defence Secretary Sir Ben Wallace accused Trump of attempting to 'thieve' Greenland's mineral assets and criticised Starmer's 'mealy-mouthed' stance.

NATO Allies Consider Deployment

European nations are now weighing military options of their own. The Telegraph reported that Britain, Germany, and France have discussed deploying troops, warships, and aircraft to Greenland to deter any US move.

Starmer has said Britain is prepared to contribute forces if NATO decides to bolster its Arctic presence. 'We will stand with our allies to defend international law,' he told reporters.

Analysts Warn of Global Fallout

Experts caution that Trump's fixation on Greenland could have far-reaching consequences. Axios noted that the president has long floated the idea of annexing the island, but his renewed threats raise the possibility of military confrontation.

Al Jazeera highlighted that Trump's options range from attempting to buy Greenland outright to launching a military attack, each fraught with legal and diplomatic risks.

What Happens Next

Trump's vow to acquire Greenland 'one way or another' has jolted allies and adversaries alike. Denmark and Greenland remain defiant, NATO is on edge, and Britain faces pressure to take a harder line.

With US officials suggesting action could come 'within weeks or months,' according to USA Today, the Arctic island has become the unlikely flashpoint in a confrontation that could reshape global security.