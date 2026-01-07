A blistering clip of US President Donald Trump mocking Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro's dance moves has exploded online, with millions speculating that it might be the reason behind Maduro's capture and arraignment in New York.

In the video, Trump was sneering that the Venezuelan leader is trying to 'imitate my dance', leading others to believe a previously reports that it's what drove the president to arrest Maduro.

During the same speech, Trump also labelled Maduro 'a violent guy' and repeated claims about alleged torture facilities in Caracas to justify the recent arrest that surprised nations and even the US Congress.

Trump on Maduro:



He is a violent guy, he gets up there and tries to imitate my dance a little bit.



He killed millions of people, they have a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas that they are closing. pic.twitter.com/hV4TxsO2aS — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 6, 2026

Trump's 'Actual' Reason for Arresting Maduro

The Venezuelan leader and his wife were seized during a US military operation in Caracas and flown to New York, where Maduro has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and narco‑terrorism charges. He asserts he was 'captured' and labels the action a 'kidnapping', challenging the legality of his arrest in court.

US officials maintain the raid was part of a long‑running law‑enforcement effort and not an invasion, justifying it by noting that federal indictments first occurred during Trump's earlier presidency. For the US, Maduro's removal and prosecution mark an extraordinary moment: a former sitting head of state tried in the country's federal court.

More than his indictment, many users who tuned in to Trump's latest speech think part of the reason for his arrest is due to the US President's 'ego' after Trump mockingly accused Maduro of copying his signature stage moves.

'Egoistical' and 'Childish' Reason

Some viewers couldn't separate the seriousness of a military capture from the levity of Trump's dance jab, with comments 'So the reports he bombed Venezuela and kidnapped Maduro because Maduro was a better dancer is true than' and 'So the final straw for Trump kidnapping Maduro was when he saw him mocking his dance moves'.

So the final straw for Trump kidnapping Maduro was when he saw him mocking his dance moves.



He didn’t back Maria Corina Machado’s presidency because she didn’t hand him her Nobel Peace Prize.



This level of egocentrism is unimaginable, even for Trump. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) January 5, 2026

Others used mockery to push back against the focus on dance, implicitly saying it was ridiculous to make that a talking point: 'The real reason for capturing Maduro, don't ever imitate the trump dance 🤣🤣'.

A group of comments criticised Trump's personality and motives more bluntly, portraying his behaviour as childish or extreme. One person wrote: 'This man slips further and further into megalomania as the Epstein walls cave in'. Another said simply: 'He's a child. Plain and simple'.

Some comments also questioned the facts behind Trump's claims, pointing out exaggerations. For example, one critic tweeted: 'Killed millions?!? ... 'killed millions' really gets thrown around easily these days 💔', showing scepticism about the accuracy of statements such as those alleging millions killed or the existence of Maduro's torture facilities.

Finally, some took a meta-humour route on Trump's own behaviour, with one response joking about his personality as a President. 'Donald is the campest straight man in the history of the world so no surprise Nicolas' superior dancing skills had him raging to the situation room lol'.

Context: Did the Dance Really Trigger the Raid?

Reports from several news outlets suggesting the idea that Trump was personally offended by Maduro's dancing isn't just a joke. According to those outlets, members of the Trump administration believed Maduro's public dancing and other displays made him look like he wasn't taking US threats seriously, which contributed to the decision to launch the operation.

One source quoted that 'Maduro's regular public dancing ... helped persuade some on the Trump team that the Venezuelan president was mocking them and trying to call what he believed to be a bluff'.

While it would be inaccurate to say the dance caused the raid on its own, insiders framed Maduro's behaviour as part of a string of actions that irritated US officials and made them more determined to act aggressively.

The Trump administration has framed the operation as a law‑enforcement action, intended to bring Maduro to justice on several charges, but not because of how he acted previously on US threats.