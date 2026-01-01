When someone is at their lowest point, the last thing they need is a camera thrust in their face for social media clicks. Yet that's exactly what has happened repeatedly to Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide star Tylor Chase, prompting two of his former co-stars to speak out with a stark message: stop filming him.

The viral videos showing Chase homeless and visibly struggling have sparked outrage among those who knew him from the beloved Nickelodeon series. Lindsay Shaw, who played the iconic character Moze on the show, has now echoed a call for decency that underscores something far darker than celebrity gossip—the exploitation of human suffering for engagement.

The Cost of Viral Suffering: Tylor Chase and the Price of Attention

Shaw reshared a video from Jennifer Tedmori, her former co-star who played Doris Trembley, in which she directly condemned those recording Chase without consent. On TikTok, Shaw was unsparing in her criticism: 'Taking a camera and putting it in somebody's face who is so clearly visibly struggling and at their lowest point in life is disturbed behaviour. Like, I truly think the person who is the sickest in this video is not Tylor. It is the person behind the camera.'

The accusation cuts deeper when Shaw considered whether the person filming might simply be a well-meaning fan unaware of boundaries. She quickly dismissed this theory, noting: 'I immediately went, maybe this was a fan, and they didn't know where the line was, but they didn't spell his name right and thought he was on Disney Channel, so that's not it. So what was it?' The conclusion is unavoidable—these were deliberate recordings, likely pursued for social media traction rather than genuine concern.

Tedmori, visibly emotional in her response, revealed she had deliberately delayed speaking publicly about the videos when they first surfaced in September. Her reasoning was heartbreaking in its humanity: she didn't want to amplify the content further. 'I can't make this video without getting so mad because I, just like all of my co-stars, feel heartbroken watching these videos,' she said, her voice thick with emotion.

A Community's Heartbreak: When Former Co-Stars Must Defend the Defenceless

The emotional toll on those close to Chase cannot be overstated. Tedmori described him as the 'sweetest person ever', a detail that underscores the tragedy of his current circumstances. She continued: 'Heartbroken watching Tylor go viral time and time again because of his struggles. It is really hard to watch.'

What makes Tedmori's statement particularly significant is her acknowledgment of the broader impact: 'These videos are not only hurtful and traumatic for him, but also hurtful and traumatic for the families that have tried to help Tylor out of this situation for a very long time.' This revelation suggests that support systems—family, friends, and even police intervention—have been extended to Chase, yet he has declined these offers.

Despite numerous attempts from his former co-stars and law enforcement to facilitate his exit from homelessness, Chase has resisted assistance. This detail, whilst difficult to discuss without judgment, highlights the complexity of homelessness and mental health crises that cannot be resolved through viral moments or performative concern.

The message from Shaw and Tedmori is crystalline: if you encounter someone struggling as Chase has been, recording and uploading is not activism. It is exploitation dressed in the costume of awareness. Genuine help looks like respecting someone's dignity, not broadcasting their vulnerability.