Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is battling more than just the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's fighting through a painful right calf injury as his team stares down elimination in the NBA Finals. Despite limited mobility and a clear dip in performance, Haliburton has made one thing clear: 'If I can walk, then I want to play.'

Injury Limits Haliburton in Game 5 Defeat

The injury visibly affected Haliburton in Game 5 on 16 June 2025. Though he managed to return after leaving briefly in the second quarter, he looked far from fit. The usually dynamic guard was reduced to a non-factor offensively, finishing with:

4 points (all free throws)

0-of-6 shooting from the field

6 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 turnovers in 34 minutes

The Pacers lost 120–109 and now trail the series 3–2, with the Thunder needing just one more win to secure the championship.

'He's clearly not 100 per cent', said head coach Rick Carlisle. 'But I don't think he's going to miss Game 6'.

Determined to Play Through the Pain

Haliburton's determination to continue playing has drawn praise from fans and teammates alike. The 25-year-old is averaging 17.8 points and 7.5 assists during the playoffs, but he understands the stakes of the moment, and the cost of sitting out.

'It's the Finals. I've worked my whole life to be here', he told ESPN. 'If I can walk, then I want to play'.

Despite his condition, Haliburton is expected to suit up for Game 6. According to CBS Sports, the medical staff continues to monitor his status, and while he remains sore, there is no indication he will be ruled out.

"If I can walk, then I want to play."



Tyrese Haliburton speaks on playing through injury and what Game 6 means for him and the Pacers 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Kwe4Oa9xY6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 17, 2025



Pacers' Performance Suffers Without Haliburton at Full Strength

The Thunder capitalised on Indiana's struggles in Game 5. Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 40 points, exploiting the weakened perimeter defence. Indiana's ball movement faltered, and the team committed 23 turnovers, their highest in this postseason.

Without Haliburton functioning as their engine, the Pacers looked directionless at times. The drop in his production from shooting over 50 per cent earlier in the series to zero field goals made in Game 5, shows how crucial his presence is, even if limited.

Emotional Leadership Inspires Team and Fans

Although Haliburton's physical contribution on the court was noticeably limited due to his injury, his unwavering emotional leadership has served as a powerful source of motivation and inspiration, significantly energising the entire locker room and boosting team morale during this critical stage of the NBA Finals.

'He's a general out there. He makes us go', said Pascal Siakam.

Fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be hoping for one last heroic push from their star as the team returns home for Game 6 at 20:30. Indiana holds a 9–1 record at home this postseason, offering a glimmer of hope.

Legacy on the Line in Game 6

This moment may come to define Haliburton's young career. While numbers tell one story, character tells another. His quote 'If I can walk, then I want to play' has already resonated across social media, capturing the passion of a player willing to fight for more than statistics.

Whether he manages to lead a remarkable comeback or not, Haliburton's unwavering resilience and determination have already made a significant impression on this year's NBA Finals, inspiring both teammates and fans alike.