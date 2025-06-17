The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken a crucial 3–2 lead in the 2025 NBA Finals following their 120–109 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. While much of the attention remains fixed on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, it was Jalen Williams who quietly delivered a defining performance, solidifying his rising status on basketball's biggest stage.

Thunder Seize Game 5 in Series-Turning Win

Game 5, held at Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City, was always pivotal. With the series tied 2–2, over 80 percent of teams winning Game 5 in a tied NBA Finals go on to claim the title. As reported by ESPN, OKC secured a 120–109 victory, with team totals showing a 120–109 final score and balanced statistics across both sides.

Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander finished with 35 points and orchestrated the closing stretch. However, it was Williams who controlled the tempo early on, allowing the Thunder to maintain the edge even before the late‑game surge.

Jalen Williams Posts Career-Defining Numbers

Jalen Williams dropped 40 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists in what many are calling the best game of his career. He hit tough mid-range shots and finished at the rim during key moments when OKC needed stability.

His NBA Finals Game 5 stats went beyond numbers. Williams kept the Thunder in control when Indiana threatened to shift momentum. Already averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the series, this performance pushed him into the spotlight.

His impact went beyond scoring, showing leadership and grit usually reserved for veterans.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Brilliance Meets Williams' Rise

While Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be the Thunder's primary star, Williams is carving out a vital supporting role that often becomes decisive. In contrast to SGA's explosive scoring runs, Williams provides balance, efficient shooting and smart defensive reads.

This contrast was on full display in Game 5. While SGA dominated the final five minutes, it was Williams who shouldered the load in the first half, scoring with ease and keeping Indiana's defenders guessing. As the fourth quarter unfolded, the Thunder's depth proved too much.

Pacers Fade as Haliburton Struggles

The Indiana Pacers showed signs of life through Pascal Siakam's 20 points and a courageous effort by Tyrese Haliburton, who continues to manage a lingering leg injury. As reported by the Times of India, Haliburton 'appeared to aggravate a persistent leg injury during Game 5,' hobbling back into the contest mid‑game in what could potentially hamper his effectiveness for the remainder of the series.

Game 6 Outlook: Can Williams Do It Again?

Game 6 is set for 19 June in Indiana, where the Pacers face elimination on their home floor. While the spotlight remains on Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton, all signs point to Jalen Williams being a key figure once again.

If Williams can maintain this level of play, the Thunder may not need a Game 7. Oklahoma City's quiet star could soon become the unexpected MVP of the NBA Finals.