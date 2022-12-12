Social Media star Brittney Palmer decided to share a topless photo on Instagram to celebrate being named "UFC Ringcard Girl of the Year" for the fourth time. The 35-year-old is well known for her work around the Octagon as well as her presence on social media platforms like Instagram and OnlyFans.

Apart from her UFC and social media notoriety, Palmer has also graced the pages of men's magazines such as Playboy, FHM and Maxim. With her latest "Ringcard Girl of the Year" award, she is establishing herself as a legend in the industry. She decided to treat her 1.1 million followers by posting a topless photo after learning about her latest accolade.

In the post, she kept her modesty despite being topless by posing sideways while crouching close to the floor. She then stretched her arm forward to cover her breasts. "Thank you all so much for the continued love and support. It's truly an honor to work with @UFC and the fans that make this all possible," she said.

As expected, the likes and positive comments have been raining down on the post.

Palmer first won the "Ringcard Girl of the Year" in 2012 shortly after posing for Playboy. She held on to the crown in 2013 and was awarded again in 2019. She's still going strong a decade after her first award by bagging the accolade again in 2022.

The UFC continues to employ numerous ringcard girls or round girls in a tradition that has been seen in boxing and mixed martial arts for many decades. Other sports have different iterations of the same, including cheerleaders and other similar concepts.

However, some sports have moved away from the spectacle due to criticism over the objectification of women. Formula 1 racing for example, abolished the practice of having grid girls years ago after facing public backlash.

The UFC does not appear to be fazed by feminist groups and other critics. As for Palmer, she does not seem to mind the attention that she is getting for posing in revealing outfits both while working with the UFC and while creating her social media content.