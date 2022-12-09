Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known for his spectacular physique, and has been since his days in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). It has only got more impressive in the years gone by, as he established himself as one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood.

Joe Rogan has now taken aim at Johnson's physique and is certain he uses steroids to maintain his chiseled body, especially at his age. The UFC commentator and host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast is certain the 50-year-old is not "clean" in the way he builds his body.

The podcast host took aim at Johnson following Brian Johnson aka the Liver King's confession about using steroids to build his ripped physique. Rogan now wants "The Rock" to admit to also taking steroids, as he is certain it is not possible otherwise to have such a bulked up physique.

"There's no way you can look like that. The Rock should come clean right now. I need to talk to you because the Rock's been lying. There's not a f-king chance in hell he's clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is, at 50? He's so massive, and he's so different than he was when he was 30," Rogan said, as quoted on Marca.

The UFC commentator feels Johnson has a responsibility to talk about his steroid use with his followers. Rogan admitted to using "hormone replacement" to alter his physique, and feels there is nothing wrong in doing so, but wants users to be honest about it.

"There's a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don't want to talk about it, that's one thing. But if you do talk about it, there's a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it," he added.

The Rock has previously reportedly admitted to using steroids as a teenager and in his younger days, but has said that he has not used them since. Johnson has yet to respond to Rogan's comments.