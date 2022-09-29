Paige VanZant has had a change of heart and joined internet subscription service OnlyFans after previously labelling it a platform only for X-rated content. The former UFC fighter had previously avoided it by starting her own subscription-based private website for her exclusive content.

The 28-year-old announced her arrival on OnlyFans via a video on her official Instagram account earlier this week. VanZant wrote: "You will get access to exclusive content, training videos and so much more."

The Oregon-born mixed martial artist already has a massive following on her private website, and the OnlyFans account will add to her earnings outside the ring. This new direction by VanZant represents a change of heart after previously stating that platforms like OnlyFans was mainly for "porn stars."

"I work hard for my body. I work hard for who I am, and there's a side of me that's extremely girly and feminine, and I get to share that on my fan site" VanZant said, as per the New York Post.

"Now I think it's becoming a lot more acceptable. Before, the OnlyFans was seen more for just like porn stars. It was a little bit more X-rated, just the view from the public. Not saying that's actually what people have on there, but I wanted to do it my own way. I wanted to do it professionally and have my own website."

The American competed in the UFC's strawweight and flyweight division from 2013 through to 2020 before leaving to join the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC). VanZant has an 8-5-0 record in mixed martial arts, but her career in the BKFC has started with two consecutive losses.

She made her foray into professional wrestling with "All Elite Wrestling (AEW)" in September last year. On March 4, AEW founder Tony Khan announced the former UFC star's signing, and her in-ring debut came on May 27.

VanZant remains contracted to the BKFC despite her commitments to AEW, and is expected to return to the ring in the near future. She remains keen to end her losing streak and pick up her first win, and is regularly posting training routines on her website.