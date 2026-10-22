Mexican UFO investigator José Jaime Maussan has divulged that an alleged creature in Chihuahua's Juárez Valley might come from another dimension. His theory follows unverified reports of attacks on farm animals near the US-Mexico border.

Maussan discussed reported sightings in Ciudad Juárez on 12 October 2026. His team later publicised purported camera-trap photographs.

Authorities on both sides of the border, however, reported no complaints substantiating the alleged attacks. Neither the figure's identity nor the alleged attacks have been independently established.

José Jaime Maussan Questions the Creature's Origins

During his visit, Maussan described an agile, hairless animal with human-like features that could supposedly move on two legs.

In an interview with Radio Net on 12 October, he alleged that the creature had attacked chickens, pigeons, fighting roosters and rabbits.

He compared it with the disputed 'Metepec Creature' case near Mexico City, without establishing a biological connection. He raised the possibility that it might not be extraterrestrial.

'Why did it appear there? It's a mystery. Are they interdimensional beings? Did they come with other beings? Did they come in ships?' he asked, according to the El Paso Times.

His questions offered no scientific basis for an interdimensional explanation. During a 12 October interview with NetNoticias.Mx, he stopped short of calling it extraterrestrial. 'It's a predator. I'm not saying it's extraterrestrial, but it is something scary.'

In remarks also reported by Radio Net, Maussan described the creature's supposed behaviour. 'Its intelligence and agility are truly frightening. I don't believe it attacks people, but it is affecting the interests of those who live in the so-called Juárez Valley.'

Maussan alleged that the animal threatened livestock, but the identities of witnesses and the locations of individual encounters have not been publicly established. His description cannot independently confirm that any attacks occurred.

José Jaime Maussan's Camera Images Remain Unverified

Researchers working with Maussan later presented photographs they attributed to camera traps in a residential area of Juárez, according to Radio Net's 17 October report. The team said the images showed an animal-like figure with a long tail and unusual limbs.

Group members reportedly estimated its length at nearly six feet, including a tail measuring about three feet. They based their calculation on comparisons with bricks in a wall, rather than measurements taken from a captured animal.

Earlier accounts described a two-foot-tall, hairless figure. Height and overall length are different measurements, and neither has been verified.

TV Azteca Chihuahua reported on 21 October that one camera-trap recording was purportedly made on 14 October between 7pm and 8pm. No independent verification has authenticated the recording's original details.

Animal specialists consulted by Maussan's team reportedly could not identify the figure from the pictures. Suggestions that it could be mutating remain preliminary, with no published scientific analysis establishing such a finding. The described recordings also do not show the figure walking upright.

On 14 October, Ciudad Juárez Civil Protection director Sergio Rodríguez said his department had received no reports or evidence confirming attacks by an unidentified creature. He said recent callouts in the valley concerned rain-related problems.

Across the border, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Priscilla I. Contreras told the El Paso Times that the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station had received no reports of unusual farm-animal deaths or strange creature sightings. That response was published on 15 October, before the subsequent publicity surrounding the photographs.

Those responses reflect only information available to authorities at the time. Identifying the figure would require authenticated footage, recording details and independent biological evidence. Maussan has said he will continue his investigation.

For now, the reported images and eyewitness accounts have not demonstrated that an unknown animal is responsible for attacks in the Juárez Valley, or that anything about its origins defies conventional explanation.