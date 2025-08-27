In a TikTok video, Todd Watts, grandson of UGG founders announced the company's official name change. This follows the results of a lengthy court battle with an American multimillion-dollar company. The branding conflict resulted in the Australian-based boot company dropping its three-letter name, now going as 'Since 1974'.

Name Change Announcement

On Tuesday, Watts, grandson of UGG founders Arthur and Faye Watts, delivered the news via a TikTok video. He led with the fact that UGG would be dropping their three-letter name and will be going as 'Since 1974' instead.

'Hey guys, I'm Todd, and as most of you know, my grandparents started this business over five decades ago', he proceeded. 'Through many challenges, triumphs, ups and downs, it's shaped the brand into what it is today', he added.

Watts proceeded to give thanks to everyone who has ever purchased products from them. He also acknowledged the support from people who have liked or shared their content online.

He said the support allowed the bootmakers to survive this long and push through adversity. Afterwards, he announced that something 'bigger and better' is happening to the company.

'We're stepping onto the world stage', said Watts to his TikTok audience. 'Here in Australia, we'll be the same as we always have been, but outside of Australia something big is happening', he said.

Their TikTok page then posted a video showing the name change. UGG's iconic logo, which is usually found on the back of the boots, has now been changed to 'Since 74'.

Why Did They Change Their Name?

UGG's name change stems from a long legal battle between UGG and Deckers Outdoor Corporation. The latter entity owned the US 'UGG' trademark, suing the Australian bootmakers in 2016 over its use.

For reference, 'ugg' is a generic term for sheepskin boots. Despite this, Deckers won the legal battle and is currently holding the trademark in the US.

In the past, Deckers argued that Americans don't use 'ugg' as a descriptive term. They reiterated that they've only ever used it as a brand name.

This argument likely worked in the American company's favor as the Australian company was forced to rebrand. In doing this, Since 74 managed to avoid infringement charges outside of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

As per Watts, they are working on changing the company's name outside of Australia. This translates into certain content outside of ANZ being removed.

'Just because the old content is gone, it doesn't stop us from pushing more content out', said Watts. 'Our name may change, but that doesn't change the spirit that's been built within us', he added.

In January, Todd Watts made a video that explained how the Deckers lawsuit made it difficult for them to share their products with people outside of ANZ. He noted how 'extremely hard' it was to fight a lawsuit against a multi-million dollar company.

'We are the original, and we will still be the original no matter what our label says on the back of our boots', he said in the video.

Upon receiving the news, UGG / Since 74's audience proceeded to express their outrage at the American company. Multiple comments have mentioned that their company 'should be ashamed' for what they've done.