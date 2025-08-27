Apple fans and tech enthusiasts worldwide are counting down to 9 September 2025, when the tech giant will unveil its latest innovations at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

The event, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (6 p.m. BST), promises major reveals including the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series and fresh updates for the Apple Watch and AirPods.

'Awe Dropping' Apple Event: Past and Present

Apple's September showcases have become a tech ritual, synonymous with groundbreaking announcements. Previous events introduced revolutionary features like powerful new chipsets and advanced video capabilities.

This year's event, officially branded 'Awe Dropping,' hints at bold innovations designed to wow fans and industry watchers alike.

Set within the iconic Apple Park theatre and streamed globally, the event blends historic gravitas with future-focused excitement, making it a pivotal moment on the tech calendar.

iPhone 17 Pro Max's 12GB RAM and More

Among the highlights will be the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, expected to include a substantial upgrade to 12GB of RAM, according to The Hindustan Times. This boost from previous models' 8GB promises faster multitasking and smoother gaming performance.

Photography enthusiasts could see a redesign featuring a camera bar replacing the traditional setup, with the telephoto lens possibly upgraded to 48MP for enhanced zoom and image clarity. Selfie camera specs may rise to 24MP.

Battery life improvements are likely as the Pro Max might exceed 5,000mAh capacity, supported by faster 50W MagSafe charging. Heat management could improve with the addition of vapor chamber cooling technology.

Together, these upgrades aim to push iPhone performance and versatility to new heights.

More New Gadgets from Apple

But the innovations don't stop at smartphones. As reported by TechCrunch, Apple may unveil a razor-thin iPhone 17 Air variant, around 5.5mm thick with a 6.6-inch display, potentially replacing the Plus version with a sleeker design.

New Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which may feature a larger screen, faster charging, 5G and satellite connectivity, and even blood pressure monitoring. The Series 11 and SE 3 may receive incremental improvements.

The AirPods Pro 3 could debut with a sleeker design, touch controls, smaller earbuds, and superior noise-cancelling capabilities. Rumours also swirl around possible announcements for AirTag 2, the M5 iPad Pro, Apple Vision Pro 2, and an Apple TV 4K powered by the A17 Pro chip.

How and Where to Watch Apple Event 2025

The event will be free to watch live on 9 September at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Viewers worldwide can tune in via Apple's official website, the Apple TV app, or the company's YouTube channel.

The YouTube stream often offers the most reliable viewing experience. Leading technology news platforms will provide live updates and detailed post-event analysis, ensuring fans can catch every reveal whether at home or on the go.

The pre-recorded format promises polished presentations, spotlighting each product's innovations. As the 'Awe Dropping' event approaches, excitement mounts over which new features will capture the spotlight next.