Changes have been introduced by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to the UK's practical driving tests to provide learner drivers with more experience on rural roads.

Starting on 6 May, the DVSA is implementing changes for a three-month trial period at centres across the UK, following government published statistics that revealed nearly half (48%) of young driver casualties occur on rural roads. This is in comparison to all other aged drivers collisions on rural roads, which is 42%.

Why Rural Roads Are So Dangerous For Young Drivers

Young drivers, especially those aged between 17-24, lack experience, meaning they have poorer hazard perception skills. This makes them more likely to be involved in high-speed crashes, crashes when overtaking a vehicle, and crashes caused by losing control of the vehicle.

Head on crashes are also more common in rural areas, and the most common crashes on rural roads occur on bends in the road.

Risks Increase When Driving At Night

Driving on rural roads at night also greatly increases the risk of crashes, particularly for young drivers. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) reported that male drivers aged between 17-20 are seven times more likely to be involved in collisions than all other male drivers. Between 2:00am and 5:00am, this jumps to 17 times more likely.

ROSPA suggests this is because young male drivers are more likely to have been drinking alcohol, taking drugs, or taking risks like speeding due to pressure from other passengers. They also suggest young drivers may believe that because roads are quieter at night, they are able to exceed the speed limit or pay less attention.

ROSPA emphasises that more care needs to be taken when driving at night due to poor visibility and higher risks of encountering drunk drivers.

Three Key Changes

The DVSA are introducing three key changes to driving tests across the UK.

Fewer stops: During the test, the number of tests will drop from four to three, to allow for more time spent driving on rural and high-speed roads.

Emergency stops will only occur in one in seven tests, rather than one in three, in response to improved car safety standards.

Emergency stops will only occur in one in seven tests, rather than one in three, in response to improved car safety standards. Extended sat nav driving: Examiners will be able to extend the independent driving section using satellite navigation from 20 minutes to potentially the full duration of the test, as the use of navigation technology has become more common.

A DVSA spokesperson explained that these changes are needed to 'ensure that the driving test continues to test the skills needed to drive safely and replicate conditions new drivers will face in the real world to keep improving road safety.'

A spokesperson added, 'rural roads are some of the most dangerous high-speed roads for novice drivers.'

Three Month Trial Period

These changes will take place between May-August 2025 at 20 centres across the UK, including centres in Avonmouth, Bishopbriggs, Cambridge, Oxford and Portsmouth. As reported by Carcow, the full list of centres affected can be found below:

Avonmouth

Bishopbriggs

Bolton

Cambridge

Cardiff

Dudley

Halifax

Hendon

Hereford

Hornchurch

Isleworth

Maidstone

Middlesbrough

Musselburgh

Norris Green

Norwich

Nottingham (Chilwell)

Oxford

Portsmouth

Wakefield

Reassurance For Learner Drivers

The DVSA assures learner drivers that these changes will not change the content they are required to learn, and that drivers being tested at the trial sites will be notified about the new changes.