Sean Tetpon, 55, a seasoned communications manager who has held six-figure positions for years, is facing significant financial hardship despite applying for over 1,000 jobs. Now, he and his wife have cut every possible expense and are considering bankruptcy.

Tetpon was financially stable for most of his adult life, working at various large companies, though he was laid off in 2019. In between job applications, he drove for Lyft and landed a job in 2021. However, he was laid off last September and hasn't landed another job since.

The Frustration Of Endless Job Applications

"When the job reports come out, and they paint this rosy picture, it's not reflecting what's happening in the white-collar job market over the past year," Tetpon said.

"There continue to be layoffs in corporate America, and as a result, I'm seeing, for the roles that I apply for, many highly qualified candidates out there all competing for a finite number of jobs," he added.

Tetpon believes that his age and the highly competitive nature of his industry have contributed to his difficulty securing a new position. Undeterred by these challenges, he remains determined and optimistic in his job search.

"At first, it was disheartening because, like everyone else, I need employment to take care of my family and to pay my bills, but to run into over 1,000 people applying for the same job, I get nervous when there are 100 applicants for the same job," Tetpon said.

"But I applied for them anyway because you never know. It's like playing the lottery," he continued.

Surviving Multiple Layoffs

Tetpon, a pioneer in his family, earned a bachelor's degree in public communications from the University of Idaho. He was the first to pursue higher education. During his college years, Tetpon secured an internship at IBM, which led to a full-time position and a successful career spanning over 15 years.

He rose to become a global communications manager, earning a six-figure salary. Subsequently, he transitioned to several other companies in similar roles. Despite earning a substantial salary, Tetpon faced significant financial challenges for several years due to his child's serious heart condition, which incurred "steep medical bills."

Tetpon's first experience with unemployment occurred between 2019 and 2021, coinciding with a wave of layoffs just before the pandemic-induced hiring freeze. To supplement his income, he drove for Uber and Lyft and freelanced for corporate clients while navigating the arduous job application process.

Tetpon successfully secured a new position in 2021, but his employment was short-lived. He was laid off again in September 2023. Upon termination, he received a standard severance package that included access to a job placement agency.

With their assistance, he enhanced his resume and refined his interviewing skills. "Each layoff, it's been a little harder to bounce back because the job market started constricting again right around the time I was laid off," Tetpon said.

Since his last layoff, Tetpon has diligently submitted over 1,000 job applications. He estimates that each application requires approximately an hour of his time. "Job seeking initially has become a full-time job again — seven, eight hours a day applying for roles," Tetpon said.

"This came back to bite me mentally because it's such a draining process." Despite submitting numerous applications, Tetpon has secured nearly 30 interviews, including three final rounds.

To increase his chances of success, he has meticulously tailored his resume and cover letter to each specific position, highlighting the relevant skills and experiences that make him a strong candidate. The layoff has significantly impacted Tetpon's family's financial stability.

To alleviate the strain, he and his wife, a full-time medical technology student with limited income, have made several adjustments, including moving in with his mother-in-law. They have reduced unnecessary expenses, cancelled subscriptions, and opted for budget-friendly groceries, spending approximately $130 per week.

Tetpon grapples with student and credit card debt, and bankruptcy has become a viable option. His 401(k) balance has dwindled to approximately 10% of its original value, and he fears that he may be forced to work indefinitely.

"It's scary because I've been preparing for retirement for a long time, but now that I've basically wiped out savings because of my layoff, I'm now wondering if I will be able to retire," Tetpon said.

Obstacles To Employment

Tetpon attributes his ongoing job search challenges to several factors. One significant obstacle is the highly competitive nature of the corporate communications field, which is often characterised by frequent layoffs.

Even for relatively lower-paying positions at smaller companies, Tetpon has observed an overwhelming number of applicants, making it difficult to secure interviews. He has had limited success with in-person job applications in metro Atlanta and has noticed a decline in remote work opportunities.

According to screenshots shared with Business Insider, Tetpon applied for positions that received an overwhelming number of applicants, with some attracting nearly 4,000 applications on LinkedIn alone, excluding those who applied directly.

Tetpon suspects that ageism may be another contributing factor to his ongoing job search challenges. Although he cannot definitively prove it, he believes that some companies may overlook his applications in favour of younger candidates.

Additionally, Nick Huber, an American entrepreneur, expresses concerns about outsourcing, which could lead to job losses and heightened competition from skilled workers in lower-cost regions around the globe.

"A lot of companies look at somebody like me with 25 years of experience in the six-figure range, and they have to weigh that against somebody much younger, maybe even recently out of college, who could come in at a much lower range," Tetpon said.

Tetpon's third challenge is the mental toll of consistently applying for jobs. Recently, he has begun to question the effectiveness of his networking efforts, the relevance of the positions he is targeting, and the time he dedicates to each application, which can sometimes hinder his progress.

A Different Perspective: A Millennial's Success Story

While Tetpon continues to navigate the challenges of unemployment, another millennial named Chantal Cowie has successfully secured a new position after facing a similar layoff and submitting over 1,000 job applications.

After being laid off in 2023, Cowie, a 30-year-old account manager, embarked on a job search that would see her submit over 1,000 applications. Initially, she took a broad approach, applying for positions across different industries.

However, as her search progressed, she realised the importance of specialising and began focusing on digital marketing.

Reflecting on her job search, Cowie realised she could have accelerated her success by narrowing her focus earlier. Instead of casting a wide net across various industries, she could have concentrated on positions within her core expertise—digital marketing.

She also emphasised the importance of tailoring her applications to each job and personalising her resume and cover letters to align more closely with specific job requirements. She also realised that networking earlier and leveraging her connections within the industry could have uncovered hidden job opportunities, ultimately leading her to secure a better role.

"You're dealing with a lot of rejection on a daily basis, and I think it's really important to constantly remind yourself that it is not a reflection on your value or your ability to perform well as an employee and the skills that you bring to the table," she said.