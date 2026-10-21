UK inflation accelerated to 3.5% in the year to September, up from 3.1% in August, as rising motor fuel prices added pressure to household budgets. The increase means consumers are facing renewed cost pressures even as food prices edged down over the month.

The latest figures, published on 21 October, show how a sharp rise in transport costs can lift the overall inflation rate while individual spending categories move in different directions. For drivers, the immediate impact is visible at the pump; for borrowers and savers, the implications are less straightforward.

Fuel Prices Push Up Everyday Travel Costs

Petrol prices rose by 8.2p per litre between August and September, reaching an average of 169.5p. Diesel increased by 10.7p to 192.5p per litre. These were the highest average prices for petrol since August 2022 and diesel since July 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Annual motor fuel inflation climbed to 29.8%, compared with 23% in August. Transport, particularly motor fuels, made the largest upward contribution to the change in the annual Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate.

The increase has a measurable effect on a regular commute. A driver buying 40 litres of petrol would have paid about £67.80 at September's average price. At August's implied average of 161.3p per litre, the same purchase would have cost £64.52, a difference of £3.28. If that price gap persisted for one equivalent purchase each month, it would add around £39.36 over a year.

The annualised figure is illustrative and assumes the price difference remains unchanged. Actual savings or costs will vary depending on mileage, fuel consumption, and future petrol prices.

Falling Food Prices Offer Limited Relief

Not every category became more expensive in September. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices fell by 0.2% over the month, while annual food inflation remained at 1.3%, unchanged from August.

That monthly decline does not mean food is broadly cheaper than a year ago. It shows only that prices in this category dipped between August and September; the annual rate still indicates that the basket cost more than it did 12 months earlier.

Other measures point to wider price pressures. Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose from 2.6% to 2.8%. Goods inflation increased from 2.7% to 3.2%, while services inflation rose from 3.4% to 3.7%.

Housing and household services also recorded an increase in annual CPI inflation, from 4.9% to 5.3%. By contrast, restaurants and hotels provided the largest offsetting downward contribution to the change in the headline annual rate.

Mortgage Costs Remain Sensitive to Market Swings

The inflation figures add to uncertainty around borrowing costs, but they do not determine the Bank of England's next move on their own. The Bank held its key interest rate at 3.75% in September. Six members of its Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the rate unchanged, while three favoured raising it to 4%. The next scheduled decision is on 5 November.

The Bank's September Monetary Policy Summary and minutes describe the risks from higher energy prices, while making clear that the policy response depends on how the shock develops and whether it feeds into broader price and wage pressures.

Mortgage markets have already been changing rapidly. Moneyfacts reported on 19 October that mortgage products remained available for an average of 13 days in October, compared with 14 days in September. Its data also showed the average two-year fixed mortgage rate rising from 5.59% at the start of September to 5.93% at the start of October.

Savers have seen competitive rates too: Moneyfacts put the average one-year fixed savings rate at 4.41% at the start of October. These are market averages from specific dates, not guaranteed offers for every customer. Anyone comparing accounts should check current rates, access restrictions, and fees.

For households, the key distinction is between a confirmed increase in the cost of fuel and the uncertain path of interest rates. September's figures show the pressure already arriving at the pump; the effect on future mortgage and savings deals will depend on how inflation, energy prices, and policy expectations evolve.