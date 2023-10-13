The UK has sent two Royal Navy support ships, surveillance aircraft and around 100 Royal Marines to the eastern Mediterranean as a symbol of support for its ally Israel.

According to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the move is meant to prevent further escalation after last week's "barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists". A Royal Navy task group, which includes two ships, RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus, will be moving to the eastern Mediterranean next week.

P8 aircraft, surveillance assets, and three Merlin helicopters are also part of the military package. It is meant to "deliver practical support to Israel and partners in the region and offer deterrence and assurance, Downing Street announced in London on Thursday.

The prime minister said in a statement that the "deployment of our world-class military will support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation".

"We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated," he added.

"Our military and diplomatic teams across the region will also support international partners to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of this barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists."

Sunak will also be holding a meeting with the northern European leaders about the situation in Israel at a summit in Sweden on Friday.

The package of military support for Israel comes after the Prime Minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group has entered its seventh day. It has resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 people in Gaza and Israel combined. It began after Hamas launched an unprecedented coordinated attack on Israel. It attacked Israel with a barrage of some 2,000–5,000 missiles.

The gunmen crossed the border by land, sea, and air, attacking the southern and central parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In retaliation for the Hamas attacks, Israel's prime minister declared war against the militant outfit. The retaliatory attacks by Israel on Gaza have displaced over 423,000 Gazans from their homes.

The Israeli government has asked over a million Gazans and UN officials to relocate south within 24 hours as it prepares for a possible ground assault. Gaza is under a "complete" siege since Israel has cut off its water, fuel, and electricity supplies.

The United Nations has warned of "devastating consequences" and has asked the Israeli Defense Forces to take back the mass relocation order. "The UN considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," it said.