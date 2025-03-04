BAE Systems, the British aerospace and defence giant, has seen its share price skyrocket as rising geopolitical tensions drive increased military spending across Europe and the United States. With governments bolstering their defence budgets, major arms manufacturers are reaping the benefits of renewed security concerns.

Record-High Shares as Defence Stocks Soar

BAE shares surged to an all-time high, jumping 19% during Monday morning trading, pushing the FTSE 100 Index to a record-breaking 8,832.8 points, up 23 points. By 10 am GMT, BAE's gains had eased slightly but remained 14% higher at £16 per share. This latest rally has propelled BAE's stock nearly 40% higher this year.

JPMorgan has responded to this surge by raising its price target for BAE Systems, reflecting a strong growth outlook. The investment bank increased its target from £1,630 to £1,725, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating—a bullish signal indicating the stock is expected to outperform the broader market.

BAE Systems is not the only defence stock enjoying a surge. Other European arms manufacturers have also benefited from the global military build-up. German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall rose 14%, Italy's Leonardo climbed 10%, and Rolls-Royce was up 5.7%.

Which Countries Are Boosting Defence Budgets?

Following a high-profile dispute between US President Donald Trump Jr. and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over continued military aid, European leaders have pledged to ramp up defence spending.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to cut foreign aid to increase defence spending. Under the new strategy, the UK's foreign aid budget will be reduced from 0.5% to 0.3% of gross national income by 2027, while defence spending will rise from 2.3% of GDP.

Meanwhile, despite political uncertainty, Germany is also considering a significant increase in defence investment. Incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated that special funds will be allocated to bolster military capabilities, with companies such as BAE Systems, Thyssenkrupp, Hensoldt, and Renk expected to benefit from new contracts.

Major US Contract Secured

BAE Systems is also profiting from American defence spending, having recently secured a £181 million ($151 million) contract with the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command to develop the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) Command and Control ground system.

The FORGE programme plays a crucial role in modernising the Space Force's ground systems, integrating advanced space-sensing technology with a faster, more adaptable software-driven infrastructure.

Captain Santiago Duque, chief programme manager for the SSC FORGE C2, stated that 'this is the second phase of the FORGE C2 effort that will support our Next-Gen OPIR programme while continuing to support legacy space systems such as the Space-Based Infrared System'. He further emphasised that 'as we continue to enhance the FORGE ground system, it's critical that we innovate rapidly with new technological capabilities'.

This contract aligns with BAE's expansion into high-tech defence solutions, strengthening its position in the growing space and cybersecurity sector.

What's Next for Defence Companies?

With geopolitical tensions escalating and global defence budgets expanding, military contractors are poised for sustained growth. The increasing demand for advanced weaponry, cybersecurity, and space defence means firms like BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, and Leonardo are well-positioned for long-term success. However, challenges remain, including supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and production costs, and regulatory scrutiny over arms sales.

To stay competitive, defence firms must invest in cutting-edge technologies, secure long-term government contracts, and navigate the ethical and political complexities of global arms deals. As nations prioritise military strength, the defence sector's future remains bullish, with companies that can adapt and innovate set to dominate the industry.