French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, where he plans to present 'proposals for action' to counter the 'Russian threat' in Europe and push for peace in Ukraine.

Macron hopes to persuade Trump, on the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, to include European leaders in any negotiations between Russia and the United States.

Trump sent shockwaves through Europe when he signalled his willingness to resume diplomatic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin—without involving European nations or Kyiv. He has also echoed Russian narratives suggesting Ukraine was partly responsible for starting the war, sparking fears in Europe that he might agree to Moscow's terms.

Macron Seeks Unified European Response

In response to Washington's sudden policy shift, Macron has been working to coordinate a unified European stance, hosting two key meetings with European leaders last week.

'Russia is an existential threat to Europeans,' Macron warned ahead of his departure.

'You have a power that has overly armed itself... and continues to arm itself,' he added. 'We don't know where it will stop today. So we must all act to contain it.'

Macron will represent Europe as a whole during his visit, following consultations with leaders across the continent, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a known ally of Moscow, an adviser to the president confirmed.

'He is going to Washington with proposals for action that reflect the convergences that emerged' from these discussions, the adviser said.

Macron aims to persuade Trump to maintain US support for Ukraine, respect its sovereignty, and ensure that European interests remain central to any negotiations. He also seeks to convince Trump that Russia poses an 'existential threat' to Europe and that Putin 'will not respect' a ceasefire, the adviser added.

European Security and Defence Commitments

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday, coordinated their messaging before Macron's departure for the United States.

Britain and France are also in discussions about the potential deployment of European forces to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. The goal would be to deter future Russian aggression.

'The idea is to deploy soldiers to a second line, not on the front line. This could be combined with a multinational operation, with non-European contingents,' a French source close to the discussions said.

Macron and Starmer are expected to ask Trump to provide 'solid security guarantees' for any forces deployed. While the Trump administration has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine, European leaders hope Washington could offer logistical or intelligence support.

Meanwhile, European nations are committing to increased defence spending, a move designed to address Trump's long-standing calls for Europe to take more responsibility for its own security.

'It is in his interest to work with the Europeans because Europe has a capacity for growth—an economic potential—to cooperate with Americans,' Macron said.

As Macron arrives in Washington, all eyes will be on whether he can influence Trump's approach to Russia and Ukraine, and whether Europe will have a seat at the table in future negotiations.