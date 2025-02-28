A man who subjected vulnerable women to harrowing abuse in an underground chamber beneath a remote Highland lodge has become the first person in the UK to receive a worldwide travel ban. Kevin Booth, who lured women from across the world to work at his secluded Lochdu Lodge in Caithness, has been prohibited from leaving the country under a landmark ruling aimed at preventing further abuse.

The Horrors Beneath Lochdu Lodge

Booth, 62, subjected women to 'punishment beatings' in a hidden dungeon beneath the lodge, which was accessed via a trapdoor leading to a 60-metre tunnel. Within this chamber, police discovered an empty coffin, life-size Egyptian statues, and a metal bench where Booth restrained his victims before filming their suffering.

Sheriff Neil Wilson, presiding over the case at Wick Sheriff Court, detailed how Booth recorded himself beating women with canes, wooden brushes, riding crops, and belts. The footage, described as 'utterly harrowing', revealed Booth deriving satisfaction from inflicting pain, counting each strike and threatening to start again if the victims resisted.

Landmark Travel Ban to Protect Women Worldwide

Per reports from Sky News, Police Scotland brought a civil action against Booth after criminal proceedings against him were discontinued in 2021. The force sought a Trafficking and Exploitation Order, arguing that Booth posed a severe risk to women both in the UK and abroad. Sheriff Wilson granted the five-year order, requiring Booth to surrender his passport and inform police 14 days in advance if he intends to hire any female employees.

As part of the restrictions, Booth must also notify authorities before allowing female visitors into his home. Police Scotland stated that between 1998 and 2022, Booth engaged in a sustained pattern of recruiting financially vulnerable women, isolating them, and coercing them into violent abuse.

Chilling Evidence Revealed in Court

The written judgement revealed that police seized hundreds of videos from Booth's property, documenting his brutality. One particularly disturbing clip showed a woman handcuffed to a red and black metal contraption in the dungeon while Booth told her to 'pray for the strength to take it properly' before proceeding to assault her.

According to BBC News, Booth's victims were not only physically abused but also psychologically manipulated. He justified the beatings as 'punishments' for perceived misdeeds and took perverse pleasure in filming the extent of their injuries.

Why the Ban Was Deemed Necessary

Lawyers representing Police Scotland argued that Booth's history of exploitation made it impossible to monitor his activities once he left the UK. The court agreed, concluding that restricting his ability to travel was the only viable method to prevent further harm. Sheriff Wilson acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the ruling but asserted that Booth's conduct warranted exceptional intervention.

'The evidence presented was harrowing and left no doubt that Booth has, over decades, engaged in calculated abuse,' the judgement read. 'This ruling is not just about legal technicalities; it is about preventing human suffering.'

Unprecedented Powers for Law Enforcement

As part of the order, Booth is now subject to unannounced police checks at his properties. He is also banned from sponsoring visas for anyone other than immediate family members, preventing him from luring more victims under false pretences.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hughes of Police Scotland said: 'The safety of women and girls is our absolute priority. This order is a crucial tool in preventing further offences. Trafficking and exploitation are a blight on our society, and we will continue to use every measure available to tackle it.'

A Lifetime of Abuse

Booth's criminal history extends back decades. In 1994, he was convicted of five counts of child assault in Newcastle. He was later jailed in 2002 for the indecent assault of his Brazilian au pair. Over the years, Booth repeatedly escaped justice due to legal technicalities, but this latest ruling marks a significant step in holding him accountable.

According to Daily Mail, Booth frequently travelled to countries such as South Africa, Dubai, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, where he preyed on vulnerable women. He used his wealth to persuade them to travel to Scotland, only for them to find themselves trapped in a cycle of abuse.

The Future of Kevin Booth

Although Booth has not been convicted in a criminal court this time, the travel ban represents a significant victory for law enforcement. His ability to recruit and abuse women is now significantly curtailed, with authorities retaining the power to enforce stringent controls over his actions.

The ruling underscores a growing recognition of non-criminal legal measures as a means to combat human trafficking and abuse. While Booth remains free, he is now under constant scrutiny, and police have vowed to ensure he never again has the opportunity to exploit vulnerable women.