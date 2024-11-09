Queen Camilla, the wife of Britain's head of state King Charles III, will miss two of the most important dates in the royal calendar this weekend because of a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

The 77-year-old will skip Saturday evening's Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert and Sunday's ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial, events that honour Britain's war dead.

"Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events," a palace spokesperson said.

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."

British media reported that there had been no downturn in Camilla's condition, and that she was mindful of minimising the risk of passing any lingering infection to others.

The events are being closely watched as they are set to see Catherine, Princess of Wales, take a major step in her recovery from cancer as she attends her first major royal occasion since ending chemotherapy.

In March, the palace announced that Kate, as she is widely known, had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The shock announcement came after the palace had announced the previous month that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and would withdraw from public life to undergo treatment.

Both have since made limited returns to public duties, but Charles -- who recently toured Australia and Samoa, -- is still undergoing treatment.

Catherine, 42, said in September that she had completed her chemotherapy and was looking forward to undertaking more engagements "when I can".

Charles, 75, will lead the royal family at the commemorative events, which will also be attended by his eldest son Prince William, heir to the throne and husband to Catherine.

Senior royals traditionally attend the solemn wreath-laying at the monument near parliament alongside political leaders, current and former members of the armed forces, including war veterans.

William said this week that the past year had been "brutal" and probably the "hardest" of his life because of the twin diagnoses.

"Honestly, it's been dreadful," he told reporters on Thursday at the end of a four-day visit to South Africa for his Earthshot prize initiative.

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday that Camilla, who accompanied Charles on his Australia and Samoa tour, had been forced to postpone her engagements for the week with a chest infection.

It added that her attendance at the weekend events would be subject to medical advice nearer the time.