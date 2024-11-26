The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is one of the most cherished holiday traditions in the United States. Known for its massive balloons, enchanting floats, and star-studded performances, the parade marks the official start of the festive season. The 2024 edition promises to be bigger and better than ever. Here's a detailed guide to this year's parade, from the schedule and performers to the viewing options and behind-the-scenes changes.

Time and Date of the Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2024 is set to take place on Thursday, 28th November—Thanksgiving Day. The festivities will begin at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) and continue until approximately 12:00 PM EST. Families can enjoy the parade before diving into their Thanksgiving feasts, while those who miss the live broadcast can often catch rebroadcasts later in the day.

Route of the Parade

The parade will traverse its traditional path through Manhattan, providing plenty of vantage points for spectators:

Starting Point: 77th Street and Central Park West. Proceeding Down: Central Park West past the American Museum of Natural History. Turn Onto: Columbus Circle and along Central Park South. Broadway Stretch: Southbound on Sixth Avenue. Ending at: Macy's Herald Square on 34th Street.

If you plan to attend in person, arrive early to secure a spot along the route. Prime viewing locations include Columbus Circle and near Macy's Herald Square. Also, according to the parade's FAQs, "public viewing areas are available on the west side of Central Park West, the south side of Central Park South & on 6th Avenue along the Parade route."

Performers and Highlights

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is famed for its world-class performances, and the 2024 lineup does not disappoint. This year, viewers can look forward to an incredible mix of celebrity appearances, Broadway acts, and talented musicians. Highlights include:

Jennifer Hudson, the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer and actress.

Kylie Minogue, the pop icon bringing international flair to the parade.

Billy Porter, known for his dynamic, theatrical performances.

Idina Menzel, Broadway legend and voice of Elsa in Disney's Frozen.

T-Pain, Grammy-winning rapper and singer.

Dan + Shay, the chart-topping country music duo.

Cynthia Erivo, the award-winning actress and singer.

Cole Escola, comedian and actor.

Additionally, Broadway casts from shows such as Death Becomes Her, Hell's Kitchen, and The Outsiders will perform alongside the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Floats and Balloons

The 2024 parade will debut several exciting new floats, adding to the magic of the event:

"Wednesday's Feast" by Netflix: Inspired by the hit series Wednesday.

"Candy Cosmos" by Haribo: A float celebrating everyone's favourite gummy candies.

"Magic Meets the Seas" by Disney Cruise Line: Featuring Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters.

"Pasta Knight" by Rao's Homemade: A culinary tribute to Italian cuisine.

"Dora's Fantastical Rainforest" by Nickelodeon: Celebrating Dora the Explorer.

"Wondrous World of Wildlife" by the Bronx Zoo: Showcasing the beauty of wildlife and conservation.

These new additions will join traditional favourites like the giant balloons of Snoopy, Pikachu, and SpongeBob.

How to Watch the Parade Online

If you can't attend in person, several options are available for enjoying the parade from home:

As the official broadcaster, NBC will air the parade live starting at 9:00 AM EST. Streaming Options : NBC's Peacock streaming service and platforms like Hulu Live and YouTube TV will carry the broadcast.

: NBC's Peacock streaming service and platforms like Hulu Live and YouTube TV will carry the broadcast. Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are expected to feature live segments and updates.

Why CBS Isn't Airing the Parade

CBS no longer broadcasts the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade due to an exclusive agreement between Macy's and NBC. Instead, CBS has focused on its own holiday programming, such as the CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration. This show includes performances and features similar to the Macy's parade but is a separate event.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2024 is set to deliver joy, creativity, and holiday cheer to audiences worldwide. Whether you're attending in person, watching live on NBC, or streaming online, this cherished tradition is a festive way to kick off the holiday season.