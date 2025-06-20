The Undertaker may have taken his final walk to the ring in 2020, but the legend is far from finished. As WWE's hit series LFG (Legends Finding Greatness) returns this June, the iconic Phenom is stepping back into the spotlight, not as a wrestler, but as a mentor, a mastermind, and perhaps even a mysterious creative force behind the scenes.

With whispers of him joining WWE's creative team and possibly even taking on a darker, guiding role for eerie factions like the Wyatt Sicks, The Undertaker now looms large over the company's evolving future.

The second season of LFG debuts 22 June and sees the return of The Undertaker as a coaching figure, defending his title from Season 1 as the mentor of the winning rookie. He joins Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and newcomer Michelle McCool in shaping the next generation of WWE stars. But this season, the stakes might be higher than before, as The Undertaker's influence seems to be expanding beyond just developmental television.

A New Creative Chapter

More than just a mentor, The Undertaker could soon become a key figure behind the creative curtain. Reports suggest that he was recently involved backstage at WWE's Money in the Bank event and may soon join Triple H's creative regime full-time. Wrestling veteran Konnan shared on his podcast that the Phenom 'enjoys the creative responsibilities' and is open to contributing regularly behind the scenes. His decades of storytelling prowess, built on psychological warfare, dramatic pacing, and theatrical spectacle, could bring a unique flavour to WWE's creative direction.

However, not everyone is convinced. Former WCW champion Vince Russo has cautioned against assuming that wrestling legends can seamlessly transition into writing roles. 'Wrestlers are not writers,' Russo stated, noting that creative writing requires a dedicated craft. His scepticism reflects an ongoing debate within the industry asking if in-ring legends can craft compelling narratives behind the scenes.

From Shadows to Spotlight: Guiding the Wyatt Sicks?

Another intriguing possibility is The Undertaker's return to WWE television in a more sinister role as the on-screen manager of the Wyatt Sicks. The horror-inspired faction, led by the enigmatic Uncle Howdy, shares many thematic similarities with the Undertaker's own legacy: darkness, psychological tension, and gothic allure. Bringing the Deadman into the fold could supercharge the group's credibility while reintroducing his presence in a more cerebral capacity.

Alternatively, some fans speculate that The Undertaker could even replace Nick Aldis as Smack Down's general manager. While Aldis has performed admirably in the role, having the Deadman oversee Smack Down could add a dramatic new layer to the blue brand's weekly programming. With WWE eager to blend nostalgia with fresh storylines, these creative pivots make The Undertaker's next chapter all the more compelling.

The Legacy Lives On

Whatever role he takes, whether mentor, manager, or mastermind, The Undertaker remains a defining figure in professional wrestling. His transition from performer to creative leader symbolises more than just a career evolution; it reflects WWE's broader shift towards integrating its legendary past with a dynamic future. From coaching rookies on LFG to potentially crafting some of WWE's darkest narratives, The Undertaker is once again proving that legends never truly rest in peace.