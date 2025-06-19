Rumours that wrestling icon Hulk Hogan had died began circulating widely this week, spreading confusion and concern among fans worldwide.

According to reports, the speculation appears to have stemmed from a resurfaced Reddit post and gained traction following comments from radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, who suggested on air that the 71-year-old's condition was critical and that his family had been called in to 'say their goodbyes.'

'If you did some sniffing around, you might find him in a hospital near you, and it's not good,' Bubba said on Wednesday. 'I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes.'

The dramatic claims were quickly amplified on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that the former wrestling star was on his deathbed.

Hogan's Team Shuts Down the Claims

In response to the growing speculations, Hogan's representatives confirmed to TMZ that the rumours were entirely false. According to sources, the WWE Hall of Famer, as a matter of fact, was in the hospital recently, but his visit was not a life-threatening emergency.

'Yes, Hulk was hospitalised, but it was related to long-standing back and neck issues,' a representative told TMZ. 'He is by no means on his deathbed.'

The clarification seems to have quelled the storm, at least for now.

Surgery and Health Update

While some sources and Hogan's representatives say that he was receiving treatment for his back and neck issues, another report from Us Weekly suggests something else.

According to a report, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, underwent heart surgery in recent weeks. A source told the publication, 'Hulk had pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago and was doing well afterwards. It wasn't a near-death thing.' The source added that while Hogan is recovering, he is 'not on death's door.'

This comes just a month after Hogan revealed he'd had another neck surgery, calling it a 'little fusion procedure' aimed at relieving nerve pain. The wrestling legend has been open about his long history of injuries and operations, telling Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast in 2024, 'I've had 10 back surgeries. Both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders, everything.'

Hogan's Career is Filled With Adrenaline

While his struggle with physical health might be a subject for discussion and clarity, Hogan's career is well known to most wrestling fans. A 12-time World Champion, with six titles each in WWF/WWE and WCW, Hogan, outside the ring, Hogan has also appeared in several films. These include Rocky III, Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny, and even starred in a reality show, Hogan Knows Best, alongside his family.

In wrestling, he's not populary remembered for technical in-ring prowess, Hogan did deliver some unforgettable performances. One of his most acclaimed matches was against The Rock at WrestleMania 18, considered as a generational clash that delivered a roaring crowd. His IWGP League match against Antonio Inoki in 1983 also stands out, showcasing a more physical, disciplined side of Hogan.

More recently, he made headlines for his political views. A registered Republican, Hogan appeared at this year's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, giving a speech ahead of Donald Trump on the convention's final day.

Hogan's Personal Life

Meanwhile, amid his ongoing recovery, Hogan's personal life has also been under the spotlight and has made headlines several times. In March, his daughter Brooke Hogan posted on Instagram that she had gone 'no contact' with both her parents.

'I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents,' she wrote. 'No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother.'

The family, once the stars of early-2000s reality TV, has since grown apart following Hogan's 2007 divorce from Linda Hogan.

Meanwhile, despite the intense speculation and online rumours spreading so fast, the bottom line remains this: Hulk Hogan is alive. Though he's certainly faced his share of medical challenges, the wrestling legend appears to be in stable condition.