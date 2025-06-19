WWE legend Hulk Hogan became the subject of widespread online speculation this week after false rumours circulated about his health. A viral claim suggested the wrestling icon was on his deathbed. However, representatives for the Hall of Famer quickly debunked the report, confirming he is recovering from a routine procedure and in no immediate danger.

False Alarm: Deathbed Rumours Spark Fan Panic

The story began when Florida radio host Bubba the Love Sponge made alarming comments suggesting that Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was critically ill in hospital. The radio personality, a former friend of Hogan, claimed that the 70-year-old was unlikely to survive, sending social media into a frenzy. According to Parade, Bubba's statements were vague but serious enough to trigger a wave of speculation online.

It's not officially confirmed, but Bubba The Love Sponge is saying Hulk Hogan is in the hospital, and "might not make it." pic.twitter.com/YIgCcZAcNR — James of WebIsJericho.com (@WebGuyJames) June 18, 2025

The claim spread quickly, with fans and media outlets questioning the accuracy of the information. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to express concern, while others demanded clarification from official sources. With no immediate statement from Hogan himself, speculation snowballed until more reputable news platforms intervened.

What Really Happened to Hulk Hogan?

Hogan's representatives moved swiftly to quash the rumours, confirming to outlets such as PWInsider that the wrestling star was indeed hospitalized, but not for any life‑threatening condition. As reported by TMZ Sports, Hogan had undergone a planned spinal fusion surgery for ongoing neck and back issues and was recovering as expected. Reports revealed that his hospitalisation was part of a scheduled procedure rather than an emergency, offering relief to fans who had followed his health journey closely in recent years.

A History of Health Struggles

The latest procedure is part of a long line of surgeries the wrestler has endured in the past decade. Since 2014, Hulk Hogan has undergone more than 25 operations, including knee replacements, shoulder reconstructions and multiple back surgeries. These are the lasting effects of his intense wrestling career, which spanned several decades and made him a household name globally.

Despite his physical setbacks, Hogan has remained active in business and media. His resilience has become a key part of his public persona, cementing his image as the 'Immortal' figure that fans admired during wrestling's golden era.

Still in the Game: Hogan's Ongoing Ventures

While Hogan is recovering, he has not slowed down professionally. He is currently spearheading a new wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle, which is set to debut later this year in Cleveland. The promotion will focus on collegiate-style wrestling and feature former Olympic and MMA athletes.

In addition, Hogan is expanding his beverage brand, Real American Beer, and has expressed interest in acquiring and revamping the Hooters restaurant chain. A recent black-and-white promo video featuring Eric Bischoff has further fuelled speculation of a wrestling-related return or major announcement.

Hulk Hogan Is Alive and Thriving

The recent hospitalisation of Hulk Hogan has understandably worried fans, but the viral deathbed rumour was entirely unfounded. The WWE Hall of Famer is recovering well and remains engaged in multiple projects. His representatives have confirmed that there is no cause for alarm.

As always, Hogan continues to live by his own mantra: fight hard, recover stronger, and never back down.