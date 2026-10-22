A California woman has criticised United Airlines for its handling of an alleged sexual misconduct incident after she said a male passenger masturbated beside her during an overnight flight from San Diego to Newark.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld because she reported an alleged sex crime, said she had purchased a first-class ticket specifically to recline her seat and sleep during the journey.

However, shortly after take-off, while the seatbelt sign was still illuminated, she allegedly noticed the man watching pornography on his phone and making masturbatory movements beneath a blanket.

She said she felt unable to leave because he had fully reclined his seat, leaving her to climb over him to reach the aisle.

'I didn't know what to do,' she shared. 'I was frozen. Horrified... I'm essentially trapped in the window seat.'

The passenger eventually climbed over the man's seat and alerted the cabin crew. According to her account, a flight attendant said she would speak to him, but the woman felt the crew did not initially offer sufficient support or ask whether she wanted to move.

She later returned to her seat before contacting friends who worked as flight attendants. They urged her to request a different seat, and the crew eventually moved her elsewhere on the aircraft.

United Apologises and Bans Passenger Pending Investigation

The woman said the man left the aircraft without being stopped by police. She was also unhappy that she was not advised to contact the FBI until several days later, when she spoke to United's customer service department.

United issued a statement saying: 'We take this issue seriously. We spoke with the customer and apologized for her experience. We have also banned the other person involved pending our investigation.'

Following further enquiries, a customer service supervisor contacted the woman and acknowledged shortcomings in the airline's handling of her complaint. United offered her either $1,000 (£750) in travel credit or 50,000 frequent-flyer miles. She accepted the miles.

The woman subsequently reported the incident to the FBI herself. The airline did not confirm whether it had contacted law enforcement.

Second Allegation Raises Questions About Airline Safety

The case emerged less than a month after another woman accused a male passenger of masturbating while staring at her during a United Airlines flight from Rochester, New York, to Newark on 3 September.

The 25-year-old passenger said she reported the alleged behaviour to flight attendants but was unable to change seats because the aircraft was full. She was permitted to stand for much of the journey but was told to return to her seat for landing.

United's handling of that complaint prompted 29 Democratic lawmakers to demand answers about its staff training and procedures for dealing with sexual misconduct aboard aircraft.

The FBI has warned that offenders may exploit confined cabins and passengers' vulnerability, particularly on overnight flights. Transportation Security Administration figures cited by investigators recorded 157 reports of sexual misconduct or sexual assault on flights in 2026.

Passengers who experience such incidents are advised to alert cabin crew immediately and request separation from the alleged offender. They can also contact the FBI after landing.

The latest complaint has renewed scrutiny of how airlines respond to reports of sexual misconduct and whether passengers receive adequate protection and support.