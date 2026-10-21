A passenger allegedly cried for three hours after travel blogger Tomiko Harvey refused to exchange her aisle seat for a middle seat so the woman could sit beside her husband.

According to Harvey, the husband was just two rows ahead, wearing headphones and sleeping while his wife became upset. The woman allegedly explained that she missed him and wanted to rest her head on his shoulder during the approximately 10-hour journey from Istanbul to Washington, DC.

The account prompted a pointed response beneath Inside Edition's TikTok coverage. 'He booked it like that for a reason,' commenter DJ Syd Da Kyd joked. The comment had attracted approximately 15,500 likes, drawing attention to speculation about the husband's role in the seating arrangement despite no confirmation of who arranged the seats.

An Aisle Seat for a Middle Seat

Harvey, 55, from Richmond, Virginia, said the encounter happened on 9 October as she travelled home after visiting Kazakhstan. She had booked an aisle seat for the long-haul flight and did not want to surrender it.

The proposed exchange would have moved Harvey into the husband's middle seat two rows ahead, allowing him to sit beside his wife. Harvey said she politely declined, after which the woman began crying.

As the distress continued, Harvey said she asked whether someone had died. According to her account, the passenger said nobody had died and explained that she wanted to be beside her husband.

Harvey later recalled making a sarcastic remark after landing, congratulating the woman for completing the journey without sitting next to him.

The seating arrangement helps explain Harvey's objection. Agreeing would have meant giving up her chosen position for a middle seat for the remainder of a lengthy flight, while the couple gained the opportunity to sit together.

'He Booked It Like That for a Reason'

The top comment on the post turned attention towards the sleeping husband.

DJ Syd Da Kyd's remark, 'He booked it like that for a reason,' suggested that the separation might have been intentional. Another commenter, FrancescaOOhh, wrote: 'That man did it on purpose he wanted a break,' followed by a grimacing emoji. That response showed 4,785 likes.

The screenshot also shows approximately 38,900 likes on Inside Edition's post. These figures reflect the moment the image was captured, rather than current engagement totals.

Neither comment establishes what happened when the couple booked their journey. Both are speculative reactions to Harvey's description, rather than evidence that the husband deliberately arranged to sit apart.

One Passenger's Account of the Dispute

The broader response included support for Harvey's decision and criticism of how she treated the woman. Some commenters objected to the expectation that a stranger should accept a middle seat; others questioned the need for an unsympathetic response.

The available reporting does not include the other passenger's account or independently establish the alleged three-hour duration. It also does not explain why the couple had separate seats.

Those distinctions leave the central booking question unanswered. The widely liked comment offers a punchline, but the claim that the husband planned the separation remains speculation.