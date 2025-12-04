Sir Michael Palin has become a leading advocate for increased hospice funding following the death of his wife, Helen. The Monty Python star highlighted the stark contrast between the 'subpar' hospital care and the 'happy' final weeks she spent in a hospice.

During a BBC Newsnight appearance, Palin urged for more government investment in hospices as the Department of Health releases £75 million for facility upgrades across England. This funding marks the completion of the government's £100 million commitment as pledged in December 2024, according to Hospice UK.

Palin's advocacy gains momentum as new data reveals that 57% of hospices ended the last financial year in deficit, with 20% reporting losses exceeding £1 million.

Why Palin Emphasises the 'Happiest' Time in Wife's Hospice Care

In May 2023, Helen Palin passed away at Marie Curie Hospice in Hampstead, north London, after enduring chronic pain and kidney failure. The couple shared 57 years of marriage.

Recounting the experience in a Marie Curie podcast, Palin described his wife's prior hospital care as 'quite terrible' during her final weeks. Helen, suffering from pneumonia, was hospitalised approximately two months before her passing.

Following her hospital stay, Helen's transfer to Maria Curie Hospice marked a significant improvement in her quality of care.

'The last four weeks of Helen's life, spent in the hospice, were paradoxically among the happiest,' Palin reflected on the podcast.

The hospice's open visitation policy allowed her grandchildren, aged five and three, unrestricted visiting access, enriching Helen's final days with family presence.

£75 Million Investment Insufficient

Per Hospice UK, the £75 million unveiled in July 2025 will aid more than 170 hospices across England. However, this capital investment primarily targets infrastructure and equipment, excluding crucial daily running costs like staff wages.

Paul Bytheway, Chief Executive of Birmingham Hospice, communicated to Hospice UK: 'Operational funding including staff wages is paramount to rejuvenating services previously cut.'

Health Secretary Wes Streeting deemed the package as the 'largest funding initiative for hospices in a generation.'

One in Five Hospices Experience Service Reduction

An October 2025 National Audit Office report criticised the government for lack of clarity on hospice funding impact. The report indicated that independent adult hospices cared for roughly 251,000 individuals during 2023-24, with approximately 71% of funding dependent on charitable donations.

Hospice UK data showed that 20% of UK hospices had reduced services or planned to do so, resulting in around 380 unavailable hospice beds across England.

Toby Porter, Chief Executive of Hospice UK, urged: 'Collaboration with the government is essential to implement long-term reforms, ensuring hospice care is accessible to everyone in need.'

With an anticipated 25% increase in demand by 2048, according to Hospice UK, Palin's message is urgent: sustainable government funding is vital for hospices, rather than exclusive reliance on charitable contributions.